Patient Blood Management Systems Market Is Projected to Expand at a High-Value CAGR of 7.7% By 2027

At present, the global patient blood management market is valued at US$ 12.7 billion and is projected to expand at a high-value CAGR of 7.7% through 2027, as per the latest study by Fact.MR.



The world has witnessed a prominent increase in the incidence of blood disorders and this has led to the high demand for plasma and blood transfusions across the world, which is expected to favor the patient blood management market growth potential in the future. However, the market is expected to be faced with challenges such as the illegal stocking of blood, corruption in blood banks, and high costs of automated patient blood management systems.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global patient blood management market in 2022 is valued at US$ 12.7 billion.

Over the next five years, the market is expected to exhibit expansion at a CAGR of 7.7%.

By 2027, the market for patient blood management is anticipated to account for a valuation of US$ 18.4 billion.

Rising prevalence of blood disorders, increasing number of blood donors, growing awareness of blood transfusion in developing countries, supportive government initiatives, and technological advancements are projected to drive market growth.

Demand for patient blood management in China is anticipated to increase at a stellar CAGR of 10% and reach US$ 3.8 billion by the end of 2027.

However, the high costs of patient blood management devices are slated to dent market progress to some extent.

The United States market enjoys a valuation of US$ 3.5 billion in 2022.

Demand for software is projected to rise at 6.3% CAGR across the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled

Macopharma

Biomérieux SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche LTD.

Terumo Corporation

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

Immucor Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Grifols S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA

Haemonetics Corporation

Livanova PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Winning Strategy

Patient blood management providers are focusing on automation as demand for automated blood management is witnessing a huge rise and is projected to continue to do the same across the forecast period. Many companies are expected to focus on collaborations and partnerships to enhance their market presence and drive revenue generation capacity.

This patient blood management research survey by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, discusses all the key strategies adopted by major and minor companies to enhance their sales and revenue potential. Haemonetics Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Immucor Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA, Macopharma, and Biomérieux SA are some of the prime companies profiled in this study.



Patient Blood Management Industry Research Segments

By Product : Instruments Blood Processing Devices Centrifuges Blood Cell Processors Blood Transfusion Devices Apheresis Machines Plasma & Plasma Component Separators Cell Salvage Systems Others Blood Culture Screening Devices Automated Blood Culture Systems Supporting Laboratory Equipment Diagnostic & Testing Instruments PCR Instruments Hematology Analyzers NGS Platforms Blood Grouping Analyzers Blood Storage Devices Medical Refrigerators Medical Freezers Accessories Syringes & Needles Vials & Tubes Blood Bags Others Reagents & Kits Blood Culture Media Blood Typing Reagents Slide Staining Reagents Assay Kits Others Software Blood Bank Management Software Transfusion Management Software Others

By Component : Whole Blood & Red Blood Cells Plasma

: By End User : Hospitals Diagnostic Clinics Blood Banks Pathology Labs

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Global Patient Blood Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Patient Blood Management Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Germany Patient Blood Management Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

UK Patient Blood Management Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

France Patient Blood Management Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Spain Patient Blood Management Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Japan Patient Blood Management Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

China Patient Blood Management Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Malaysia Patient Blood Management Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Thailand Patient Blood Management Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Australia Patient Blood Management Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global patient blood management market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (instruments, accessories, reagents & kits, software), component (plasma, whole blood & red blood cells), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic clinics, blood banks, pathology labs), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

