Get Your AC Tuned Up This Winter With Gary Air and Their New HVAC Maintenance Offer

Sarasota, Florida, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family-owned and operated HVAC business, Gary Air has been located in Sarasota, Florida, since 1995 and has spent that time earning an excellent reputation for providing a selection of professional and reliable services, including HVAC maintenance, repair, and replacement, as well as air quality control, free install estimates, and duct replacement.

Committed to serving the Sarasota and Manatee regions, their friendly, knowledgeable, and dependable staff are always ensuring they use the latest high-end energy-efficient equipment, properly recycle any used equipment or components, and always deliver their “no hassle guarantee.”

Gary Air is now offering winter air conditioner tune-ups for Sarasota residents and HVAC maintenance at the incredible price of $84.95, so that your AC unit is geared and ready for action when the temperatures begin to rise again.

The Trusted Name in HVAC Services

As Sarasota’s leading residential HVAC contractor, Gary Air, and its skilled team are able to service any heating or cooling issues for all makes and models, can install a new system efficiently in your home or office, perform integrity checks before you buy or sell your home, and offer annual and bi-annual preventative HVAC maintenance plans for Sarasota.

Their winter HVAC maintenance special offer is designed to help ensure the proper functioning of your system so that you and your family remain comfortable in your home and are ready for any temperature changes.

When their team completes maintenance on your HVAC system, they will perform a list of tasks, such as:

Check and clean indoor and outdoor coils

Inspect blower and oil fan motor bearings

Check safety controls

Clean or replace air filters

Minor adjustments and repair fixes

Check start-up in cooling and heating modes

Check electrical connections

Complete an inspection of all AC system components

Check for adequate temperature drop at registers

Check for correct airflow

Inspect and clean the condensation drain line

Inspection of your AC’s refrigerant levels and leak check

This full maintenance service provided by Gary Air is intended to make your home more efficient and in effect, reduce your high energy bills by making your system function like it’s brand new.

Additionally, it also ensures the longevity of your AC unit as air conditioners that are properly maintained tend to last longer than systems that don’t receive routine tune-ups, and these checks can also result in your system needing fewer repairs as any problems are caught early, meaning that you can potentially save lots of money in the future.

Their team is fully licensed and insured and comprised of NATE certified technicians, as well as the company as a whole having a BBB A+ rating, and are able to work with HVAC equipment made by a large range of manufacturers, including:

Trane

Lennox

Heil

Daikin

Comfort Maker

American Standard

Gary Air has a solid reputation in the industry for its customer focus and its high-quality services being offered at affordable prices with financing options and always with upfront pricing.

This means that if you are looking for a HVAC company that has the skills and knowledge to service a variety of different systems and that has years of experience within the industry to deliver excellent customer service and impressive results – then choose the expert team at Gary Air.

