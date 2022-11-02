Indy Holistic Hub to Host Wellbeing Fest Nov. 13

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jennifer Seffrin, founder of Indy Holistic Hub, is proud to announce the annual Holistic Hub Wellbeing Fest, sponsored by Health & Wellness of Carmel and promoted by the Towne Post Network, will return Nov. 13 at the Biltwell Event Center in downtown Indianapolis.

The event features holistic health practitioners, complementary therapies, and product-based businesses from around the greater Indy area. The day will kick off at 11 a.m. with a keynote presentation by local author Alex Perry, who will speak on courageous conversations and bringing out the best in oneself and others. Seven years ago, Seffrin began hosting an annual Wellbeing Fest, giving the general public a prime opportunity to interact with and learn from professionals and resources in the community.

The vendor marketplace will run from noon until 5 p.m. The afternoon will offer a panel discussion featuring local experts who will discuss the mind-body-spirit connection. These experts will include holistic physician Dr. Clifford Fetters, the director of medicine at Health & Wellness of Carmel. The panel will be moderated by KJ McGlinn, a media personality, reiki master, and host of the "KJ TODAY Show."

The two top event sponsors are Health & Wellness of Carmel and Holistic Integration. Wellbeing Fest visitors will also find them in the vendor marketplace.

Indy Holistic Hub is a holistic health and wellness members group designed to cater to the mind, body, spirit, and natural living. Indy Holistic Hub offers a free-to-use online directory for the public to find options such as acupuncture, coaching, hypnotherapy, massage, mindfulness, yoga and aromatherapy.

"It's all about supporting people to take another step toward their wellbeing, by finding their fit where they are right now on their path," Seffrin says.

Tickets for the Wellbeing Fest are just $10 and can be purchased online. The first 50 attendees receive swag bags.

For more information on Indy Holistic Hub and Wellbeing Fest, visit indyholistichub.com or view its listing on the Towne Post Network.

Contact Information:

Tom Britt

Founder

info@townepost.com

317-810-0011



Indy Holistic Hub is hosting Wellbeing Fest on Nov. 13, 2022









