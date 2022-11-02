TutorCruncher Announce Split Payments Feature to Meet New UK Laws and Regulations

London, UK, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TutorCruncher is an all-inclusive platform that is designed to manage and help you grow your tutoring platform with their efficient management software that makes taking payments, scheduling lessons, and managing tutors easy.

Their new split payments feature is to accommodate their system to the current UK laws and regulations and to assist other tutoring businesses by providing them access to the legal information necessary, so that they can start implementing it into their own business model.

As one of the first companies to introduce split payments, TutorCruncher not only helps you understand and comply with the new laws but also gives you the ease of paying your tutors automatically.

Industry Changes

With changes coming soon to the UK tutoring industry due to the 2020 High Court ruling EWHC 2461, TutorCruncher have added the innovative Split Payments feature to their online tutoring software that splits payments instantly between the company and tutor at the time of payment.

This means that the feature will help companies comply with the new law that states it is illegal to be in control of the compensation due to tutors (self-employed or otherwise) that you introduce to clients unless your company (and not the tutor) is providing the tuition service.

Put simply, if you want to act as an Employment Agency (with tutors acting as self-employed contractors) you must not be in control of the money that they are receiving, meaning that you cannot collect money from the client, then pay it on to your tutor.

Their Split Payments feature complies with the new law but also makes tutor payroll operations and costs obsolete by making the whole process more streamlined and even if your company is not affected by the ruling, split payments will still make receiving money and paying tutors much easier.

How Does It Work?

TutorCruncher has built an entirely new integration with Stipe to make this new feature available to companies.

This means that your company will have to change your current Stripe integration to a new Stripe Express account, so that when payments are made, they go into one main Stripe account (operated by TutorCruncher) and are then immediately split between tutor and company.

For this process to work you will have to make sure that all the tutors employed in your company as self-employed contractors have their own Stripe Express Accounts, but TutorCruncher makes this easy by allowing you to view this on their profile, so you can accurately keep track of who has or has not done this.

While this involves some initial changes, split payments will save you a huge amount of time as payment orders will be generated and sent, and the money will be transferred automatically.

Company Focused

TutorCruncher has been designed by industry experts for every type of tutoring business, from small teams to market leaders.

They are constantly updating their management software to save you time and receive new features and options that will empower you to grow your business.

Their Split Payments feature is not the only way in which they are helping you to optimise your time, engage your tutors, and expand your client base, they also have a helpful tutor blog that is full of the latest resources and news on teaching, tutoring, education, software, and business.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/tutorcruncher-announce-split-payments-feature-to-meet-new-uk-laws-and-regulations/