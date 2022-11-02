Direct Travel Launches Itinerary Management within Microsoft Teams

Denver, CO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, Inc. announced today the latest step in advancing its digital transformation journey with the beta launch of traveler itineraries in Microsoft Teams. The integration pulls traveler itineraries from its Direct2U mobile app, making Direct Travel among the first travel management companies (TMCs) to deploy itinerary management within the MS Teams platform.

“With remote work and hybrid workspaces on the rise, more and more businesses are relying on enterprise-collaboration tools to bring their teams together and drive growth,” said Darryl Hoover, Chief Technology Officer for Direct Travel. “By bringing Direct Travel’s itinerary management services into the Microsoft Teams environment, we are continuing our mission to intentionally meet our customers where they are and deliver a personalized traveler experience from end-to-end.”

Through MS Teams, travelers and travel arrangers will have full access to details about upcoming and past trips booked through Direct Travel, including flight status updates, weather forecasts, itinerary reminders and destination information.

The new itinerary integration follows on the heels of Direct Travel’s ongoing digital transformation announced earlier this year, including travel alerts and trip approval features available via Slack and the development of an AI chatbot and virtual assistant, Simon.

“The travel industry has grown and changed so much since 2020, making it more important than ever for TMCs to adjust how we do business and the tools we use for reaching travelers,” said John Coffman, Chief Financial Officer for Direct Travel. “I’m very pleased to see our team leading the charge in this respect, further building on our longstanding commitment to delivering responsive service and forward-thinking solutions to our clients—whatever it takes.”

The MS Teams itinerary integration is currently in beta testing with Direct Travel’s development partner Mantic Point, and future plans call for further rollout of itinerary management to additional enterprise-collaboration platforms, such as Slack.

For more information about this development and other digital transformation plans, visit www.dt.com .

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 70 locations across North America and the UK and is currently ranked 11th on Travel Weekly’s Power List. For more information, visit www.dt.com .

About Mantic Point:

Mantic Point provides integrated itinerary management services to the travel industry. It supports travel management companies, travel agents, and corporations delivering a seamless itinerary experience to business travelers and those that support them. Mantic Point, a multi-GDS technology solutions company, provides a cost-effective way to create, manage and deploy personalized itinerary management products including customized document delivery, mobile and risk management apps with a consistent brand and content experience for the client and traveler.