Sunwing is making paradise more accessible this winter with its anticipated return to Thunder Bay

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunder Bay residents can swap Lake Superior for the Caribbean Sea this winter with easy access to weekly flights on board Sunwing Airlines. Sunwing’s sought-after return to the city known as “Superior by Nature” includes two weekly flights from Thunder Bay to the sun-soaked destinations of Cancun, Mexico and Varadero, Cuba, plus a variety of affordable all inclusive vacation packages to the family-friendly and adults only resorts that suit each customer’s needs.



“We’re excited to return to Thunder Bay this winter season, with direct Sunwing flights to two of our most popular vacation destinations in the tropics,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “As a longstanding partner for us at Sunwing, we’re thrilled to continue working together with Thunder Bay International Airport and help residents travel to paradise with ease from their local airport.”

Ed Schmidtke, President and CEO of Thunder Bay International Airports Authority Inc. adds, “Sunwing has a long and positive history of providing our community with reliable and convenient flight options, and we are excited for Sunwing’s return to Thunder Bay. They have been missed and we welcome them back for a busy winter season.”

Sunwing will be offering weekly flights from Thunder Bay to Cancun on Mondays starting on December 12, 2022 until April 10, 2023, and weekly flights to Varadero on Tuesdays starting on December 13, 2022 until April 11, 2023.

For a limited time only, residents in Thunder Bay can take advantage of Sunwing’s BOGO Seat Sale, where customers can buy one seat and the get second 40% off on new air only bookings* made by November 13, 2022, for winter departures until April 30, 2023. Plus, with only a few days remaining, there’s still time to save up to 40% on vacation packages with room upgrades at select properties during Sunwing’s Save More Event*, live until November 6, 2022.

Whether booking last minute or planning for that much-needed getaway, customers can protect every step of their winter travel journey when purchasing one of Sunwing’s comprehensive travel insurance options, offering even more peace of mind.

*Terms and conditions apply.

