China Insecticides Monthly Report Service 2022

Insecticides China Monthly Report provides you with real-time intelligence on China's insecticides market.
China's insecticides market has grown rapidly in recent years, almost tripling in value between 2007 and 2013, and China is now a leading exporter of insecticides.
However, the industry faces a battle to adapt to tightening environmental regulations and the banning of several highly toxic products.
This includes:
- Breaking news from China and abroad
- The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.
- In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, occurrence of pests, and more
- Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations
Sample Headline News
- Editor's Note
- Company Dynamics
- Zhongnong Ruihua to build new capacity for acetamiprid TC
- Gansu Wobilin to build new capacity for malathion TC & chlorfenapyr TC
- Jiangxi Oushi expands monosultap TC & cartap TC capacity
- EI report of Shandong Youdao's insecticide & intermediate project approved
- Market Analysis
- Acetamiprid price dips & imidacloprid price stabilises in tight supply in early Sept.
- Prices of some insecticides TC keep stable in late Sept.
- Pest
- Autumn maize to suffer moderate-to-relatively-heavy occurrence of fall armyworm
- Import and Export
- Chlorpyrifos exports to Colombia see a big YoY increase in H1 2022
- Policy
- Hainan strengthens management of pesticides into the island from 15 Sept.
- Registration
- ICAMA releases 14 newly-registered insecticides in Sept.
- News in Brief
- Sichuan Guoguang's two subsidiaries back to normal production
- Anhui Zhongbei to build capacity for insecticide formulations
- Seven chemical producers along rivers in Hunan have to shut before end of Oct.
- MARA revokes registration certificates with 4 organophosphorus insecticidal AIs from 1 Sept.
- Hunan Haili's 3kt/a pirimiphos-methyl line to go into production in H2 2023
- Qixiang Tengda's suspension may impact supply of some insecticidal raw materials
- Jiangxi Huihe's spirotetramat TC production line under acceptance check
- Identification of chemical parks in YEB to finish before the end of 2023
- Gansu Runtaihe to bulid 10kt/a mercaptan series products
- Anhui BPI Chemicals' lufenuron TC line comes into trial production
- Price Update
- Ex-works prices of major insecticides in China on 8 Sept. 2022
- Shanghai Port prices of major insecticides in China, 8 Sept. 2022
- FOB Shanghai prices of major insecticides in China, 8 Sept. 2022
