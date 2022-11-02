China Insecticides Monthly Report Service 2022

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insecticides China Monthly Report 2022" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Insecticides China Monthly Report provides you with real-time intelligence on China's insecticides market.



It is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription period is yearly, grants the subscriber 12 issues in total.



China's insecticides market has grown rapidly in recent years, almost tripling in value between 2007 and 2013, and China is now a leading exporter of insecticides.



However, the industry faces a battle to adapt to tightening environmental regulations and the banning of several highly toxic products.



Insecticides China News will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire insecticides industry chain, from raw materials to end consumption.

This includes:

Breaking news from China and abroad

The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, occurrence of pests, and more

Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations

Sample Headline News

Editor's Note

Company Dynamics

Zhongnong Ruihua to build new capacity for acetamiprid TC

Gansu Wobilin to build new capacity for malathion TC & chlorfenapyr TC

Jiangxi Oushi expands monosultap TC & cartap TC capacity

EI report of Shandong Youdao's insecticide & intermediate project approved

Market Analysis

Acetamiprid price dips & imidacloprid price stabilises in tight supply in early Sept.

Prices of some insecticides TC keep stable in late Sept.

Pest

Autumn maize to suffer moderate-to-relatively-heavy occurrence of fall armyworm

Import and Export

Chlorpyrifos exports to Colombia see a big YoY increase in H1 2022

Policy

Hainan strengthens management of pesticides into the island from 15 Sept.

Registration

ICAMA releases 14 newly-registered insecticides in Sept.

News in Brief

Sichuan Guoguang's two subsidiaries back to normal production

Anhui Zhongbei to build capacity for insecticide formulations

Seven chemical producers along rivers in Hunan have to shut before end of Oct.

MARA revokes registration certificates with 4 organophosphorus insecticidal AIs from 1 Sept.

Hunan Haili's 3kt/a pirimiphos-methyl line to go into production in H2 2023

Qixiang Tengda's suspension may impact supply of some insecticidal raw materials

Jiangxi Huihe's spirotetramat TC production line under acceptance check

Identification of chemical parks in YEB to finish before the end of 2023

Gansu Runtaihe to bulid 10kt/a mercaptan series products

Anhui BPI Chemicals' lufenuron TC line comes into trial production

Price Update

Ex-works prices of major insecticides in China on 8 Sept. 2022

Shanghai Port prices of major insecticides in China, 8 Sept. 2022

FOB Shanghai prices of major insecticides in China, 8 Sept. 2022

Companies Mentioned

Zhongnong Ruihua (Gansu) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Gansu Wobilin Plant Protection Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Oushi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Youdao Chemical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k54ayg