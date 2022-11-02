Trovio Group launches $35М DeFi fund powered by Yield App

Sydney, Australia, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trovio Group, Asia Pacific’s leading hybrid asset manager and technology solutions architect, is today announcing the launch of the $35М Trovio DeFi Fund, powered by Yield App, a global FinTech company and digital wealth platform.



The Trovio DeFi Fund offers wholesale investors the opportunity to allocate capital into a yield-generating strategy within the DeFi ecosystem.



Managed by Trovio’s asset management team, in partnership with Yield App’s highly experienced DeFi risk management team, the Fund has a strong focus on capital preservation, using proprietary sentiment capture and analysis tools with the aim to protect the portfolio from market volatility.

These tools allow the Fund to generate a universe of DeFi investment opportunities which then undergo rigorous risk analysis. The internal proprietary risk model focuses on four security assessment pillars (smart contract, platform, counterparty, financial and credit risk), using a sum of 135 measured variables compiled from historical data to analyse all aspects of risk exposure.

Lucas Kiely, CIO at Yield App, says: “Through this partnership with Trovio, we are making the internally tried and tested DeFi strategy that has powered Yield App’s return-generating engine available to a wider audience of wholesale investors.”

He continues: “The expertise of Yield App in the DeFi space combined with Trovio’s long and successful track record within the digital asset industry, makes this the best-placed team in the market to take advantage of the opportunities available in DeFi, while maintaining a strict focus on capital preservation throughout.”

Jon Deane, CEO of Trovio Group says: “Trovio has spent the last five years building a market-leading asset management solution for digital native assets. Today we are excited to announce the launch of the Trovio DeFi Fund in partnership with Yield App, an institution that we have worked closely with during this period. Yield App brings a wealth of experience in managing risks in decentralised finance, and we look forward to continuing to grow this partnership, providing recognisable institutional investment products aligned with best-in-class risk management and governance processes, to our investors.”

Tim Frost, CEO of Yield App, says: “We are proud to bring the cutting-edge expertise of our world-class DeFi risk management team and our industry-leading proprietary risk model to Trovio, a leading asset manager in the digital asset space. This exciting partnership presents an unprecedented opportunity to explore the synergies between our two businesses and we look forward to collaborating with Trovio on this offering.”

About Yield App

Yield App believes that everyone should have access to the best earning opportunities. Its mission is to unlock the full potential of digital assets and combine them with the most rewarding opportunities available to the world. To achieve this, the company provides an innovative digital wealth platform and crypto app that bridges traditional and decentralised finance in the easiest way possible. For more information, please visit yield.app.

About Trovio Group

Trovio Group is Asia Pacific’s hybrid asset manager and technology solutions architect. Founded in 2017, the Trovio Group is reimagining existing markets and infrastructure and the global economic landscape. Trovio believes that the evolution of commerce through digitisation, data capture and decentralisation is challenging multiple industries, creating opportunities for investors, leaders and stakeholders. For more information, please visit trovio.io.