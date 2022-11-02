Amniotic Membrane Market Size Will Attain USD 10.2 Billion by 2030 growing at 14.2% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Amniotic Membrane Market Size accounted for USD 3.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 10.2 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2030.



Amniotic Membrane Market Statistics

Global amniotic membrane market value was USD 3.1 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2030

According to Plastic Surgery Statistics Report, more than 15 million cosmetic surgeries were performed in the world in 2020

North America amniotic membrane market revenue grabbed 32% market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific amniotic membrane market growth will register significant CAGR of from 2022 to 2030

Among enzyme, cryopreserved amniotic membrane sub-segment acquired over 59% of the overall market share in 2021

Growing research on stem cell biology is a global amniotic membrane market trend fueling the industry demand

Amniotic Membrane Market Growth Factors

Rising in the target patient population

Growth in the number of accident wounds

Increasing awareness towards benefits offered by amniotic membrane





Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/958

Amniotic Membrane Market Report Coverage:

Market Amniotic Membrane Market Amniotic Membrane Market Size 2021 USD 3.1 Billion Amniotic Membrane Market Forecast 2030 USD 10.2 Billion Amniotic Membrane Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 14.2% Amniotic Membrane Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Amniotic Membrane Market Base Year 2021 Amniotic Membrane Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Enzyme, By Application, By End-Use, And By Geography Amniotic Membrane Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Amnio Technology, Alliqua BioMedical Inc., Applied Biologics LLC, Human Regenerative Technologies, Amniox Medical Inc., DermaSciences, Organogensis, Inc., Katena Products, Inc., Skye Biologics, Inc., and MiMedx Group Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Amniotic Membrane Market Dynamics

Amnion is the placenta's innermost coating and is used in wound healing primarily for its pain-relieving and bacteriostatic properties. In recent years, increased public awareness has resulted in an increase in the number of transplants, resulting in increased demand for these tissue-based products. It has also resulted in an increase in the number of donations, which has boosted market growth.

Increasingly dangerous cases in trauma, burnt cases, and leading to cure through surgeries, as well as increased awareness highlighting the benefits of amniotic membrane based products, are driving the global amniotic membrane market. Another factor likely to drive market growth during the forecast period is an increase in the number of cosmetic surgeries performed globally. Amniotic membrane is also used in the treatment of a wide range of ocular surface diseases because it protects surfaces from microbial colonization, lowering the risk of infection.

There are numerous non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that regulate tissue donation in the United States, such as the American Association of Tissue Banks. The presence of similar tissue banks ensures that no infections are transmitted, resulting in diseases, which, in turn, accelerates market growth by increasing demand. Furthermore, a number of medical institutions are attempting to bring in novel areas of application for these products by focusing on research activities in regenerative medicine and stem cell applications. This is one of the key factors that will likely keep the global market expanding. Amniotic membrane that has been cryopreserved is widely used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and a few other specialty clinics. Lyophilization of the tissue after donation preserves the tissue's biological and histological activity, allowing for faster wound healing.

Furthermore, basic Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF), Transforming Growth Factors (TGFs), Keratinocyte Growth Factor (KGF), Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), Nerve Growth Factor (NGF), and Fibroblast Growth Factor (bFGF) in amniotic membranes promote wound healing, catalysing its global adoption. Furthermore, its beneficial properties, such as anti-inflammatory properties, reduced fibrosis and scarring at the site of surgery, pain reduction, and faster wound healing properties, is fueling demand. Thus, these products are most commonly used in the treatment of venous, surgeries, pressure, and ophthalmology, chronic wound management, and the healing of diabetic foot ulcers.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/amniotic-membrane-market

Amniotic Membrane Market Segmentation

The global amniotic membrane market is segmented into enzyme, application, end-use and region. On the basis of enzyme the global amniotic membrane market is segmented into cryopreserved amniotic membrane and dehydrated amniotic membrane. On the basis of application the global amniotic membrane market is segmented into surgical wounds, ophthalmology, and others. On the basis of the end-user, the global amniotic membrane market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), specialty clinics, and research and academic institutes. On the basis of region the global amniotic membrane market is segmented into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

Amniotic Membrane Market Share

Because of the effective preservation of biological and histological properties, cryopreserved enzymes are expected to be the dominant segment in terms of market share in the coming years. The surgical wounds application segment is expected to grow faster than the other application segments due to increased use of these products in surgical applications. Because of the increasing number of reconstructive and cosmetic surgeries performed globally, specialty clinics are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Amniotic Membrane Market Regional Growth

North America has the largest share of the amniotic membrane market due to the presence of a large number of key companies and the high incidence of infectious and chronic diseases. During the forecast period, this region is expected to retain the largest market share. Because of the growing population and rising incidence of burn injuries and chronic diseases, the Asia Pacific amniotic membrane market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/958

Amniotic Membrane Market Players

Amnio Technology, Applied Biologics LLC, Alliqua BioMedical Inc., Amniox Medical Inc., Human Regenerative Technologies, Derma Sciences, Katena Products, Inc., Organogensis, Inc., Skye Biologics, Inc., and MiMedx Group Inc. are the key players in the global amniotic membrane market. Global players are constantly investing in R&D activities and innovating to maintain an updated product portfolio in order to attract more business opportunities from emerging nations such as India and China. Customers' preferences are changing, which is encouraging global players to develop innovative technology solutions to best serve the market. Furthermore, increased R&D investments, combined with technological advancements, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for industry participants.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Amniotic Membrane Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Amniotic Membrane Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Amniotic Membrane Market?

Which region held the largest share in Amniotic Membrane Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Amniotic Membrane Market?

Who is the largest end user Amniotic Membrane Market?

What will be the Amniotic Membrane Market value in 2030?





Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Diagnostics Related:

The Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market accounted for USD 3,813.1 Million in 2020 with a considerable CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.52% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 7.84 Billion by 2027.

The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is anticipated to reach market size of around USD 800 Million by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 To 2027

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com