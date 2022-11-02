Wet Wipes Market to Register 3.8% CAGR Growth by 2030, The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the wet wipes market is growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022-2030. Growing awareness about the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and acceptance of intimate wipes & baby wipes among women is likely to drive the market demand. The rising women spending abilities due to their workforce participation is also expected to boost the market.



Baby wipes were the largest segment in 2021 as millennial parents have become more focused on the health and hygiene of their babies. They are constantly seeking products that are beneficial for their baby’s health and growth. In terms of wet wipes, parents are looking for characteristics such as mildness, natural, vegan, Non-GMO, and smoothing properties, thus, manufacturers are launching natural products to cater to consumer demand.



For instance, in February 2021, WaterWipes introduced baby wipes in India, which contain only two ingredients water (99.9%) and (0.1%) grapefruit extract. These wipes are purer than cotton and water and are known to provide the perfect comfort for the sensitive skin of newborns as well as premature babies.

Rising consumer awareness about the benefits of using intimate wipes is expected to boost their demand globally. These wipes are used to clean the genital area on a day basis to prevent the occurrence of infection and skin irritation. Further, product launches in the male category could be a game changer for the intimate wipes market. Many companies have started targeting male genital hygiene and offering products for the same. Companies such as Pee Safe and My Muse offers intimate wipes for male and female both.



The wet wipes market is highly competitive and the market share is dominated by large manufacturing companies. The small and emerging players face intense competition, from the top players, as they have wide distribution networks, brand recognition, and reach. Big players have been launching new products to gain traction. For instance, Unicharm Corporation launched Mamy Poko Premium Baby Wipes in Taiwan in August 2021. These wipes are made using an organic cotton sheet, which has been certified by STANDARD100 by OEKO-TEX.



Key Players



1. The Clorox Company

2. Unilever

3. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

4. Godrej Consumer Products Limited

5. TLC International

6. WipesPlus

7. The Honest Company

8. KCWW

9. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

10. Procter and Gamble

11. Himalaya Wellness Company

12. Unicharm Corporation

13. Pigeon



Market Segmentation

• Product Insights



o Facial & Cosmetics

o Baby

o Hand & Body

o Intimate

o Others



• Distribution Channel Insights



o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Pharmacy

o E-commerce

o Others



• Material Insights



o Non-woven

o Woven



• Regional Insights



o North America



 U.S.

 Canada



o Europe



 Germany

 U.K.

 France

 Italy

 Spain



o Asia Pacific



 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Indonesia



o Central & South America



 Brazil



o Middle East & Africa



 South Africa

 UAE



About the report:



The global wet wipes market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



