Luxury Travel Market Size & Revenue by 2027 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis

The global Luxury Travel market size was valued at USD 2100000 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, reaching USD 3950000.0 million by 2027.

Luxury travel today is defined less by thread count and Michelin stars and more by access to the people, places, and experiences that represent all that is authentic about a destination. There’s no denying that comfort factors still apply and high standards of accommodation and dining will always feature on the luxury traveler’s wish list. However, today’s luxury traveler seeks more depth of understanding and immersion into local culture than ever before. People don’t just want to see – they want to participate. The sales process is also critical and whilst the online proposition can be an asset in terms of booking more simple arrangements, clients looking for luxury experiential travel require a deep level of sophisticated knowledge and confidence during the sales process.

Segmentation by Types: -

Customized and Private Vacation

Adventure and Safari

Cruise/Ship Expedition

Small Group Journey

Celebration and Special Event

Others

Segmentation by Applications: -

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

Tauck

Travcoa

Micato Safaris

Exodus Travels

Backroads

Al Tayyar

Cox & Kings Ltd

Jet2 Holidays

Butterfield & Robinson

Lindblad Expeditions

TUI Group

Scott Dunn

Zicasso

Detailed TOC of Global Luxury Travel Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect: -

1 Luxury Travel Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Luxury Travel Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Luxury Travel Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Luxury Travel Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Luxury Travel Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Luxury Travel Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Luxury Travel Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix



