GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Update on Nerdland Purchase and Tournament Results for the Week Ended October 29, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces Nerdland founder Steven Zacharias has agreed to contribute all his scripts, character rights, royalties and all other such properties to Nerdland LLC. Mr. Zacharias has estimated these properties have an asset value between $10 and $20 million. Nerdland LLC. has retained a recognized business appraisal company to appraise the assets being pledged which will be the final step in the underwriting process needed to secure the loan to close with GGToor.



John V Whitman Jr. has this to say: “I am very pleased that Mr. Zacharias has agreed to pledge some of his personal assets to aid in securing the loan. This becomes especially important in the event Nerdland LLC. fails to close within the timeframe agreed to or they close but later default on their payment obligations to GGToor. When we renegotiated the contract to purchase with Nerdland, I demanded that they agree to a ‘Forbearance’ of Nerdland LLC., and all its operations, assets, copyrights, patents, ideas, concepts, rights, and interests. GGToor has no desire for Nerdland LLC. to fail or not complete the purchase but if it does, having knowledge Nerdland LLC. will have real assets provides some degree of comfort our time and energy was not wasted. I have talked to the lender, and provided the appraisal of Mr. Zacharias’s assets is remotely close to what he personally values them, then he sees no reason they will not close the loan.”

GGToor closed out the month of October strong, crowing winners for nine tournaments that drew a combined total of over 2,000 player registrations!

The Company’s special Smash Brothers Ultimate event on Tuesday saw a 28% increase in player registrations compared to the prior event, while Clash of Clans saw 23% growth for the Townhall fourteen event player registrations. Not to be outdone, the Pokemon Unite event saw registrations spike by 37% over September's event!

This weekend's events highlighted GGToor's diversity to reach across a wide variety of genres to reach different communities in the gaming universe. From platformers like Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, to Collectible card games like Yu-Gi-Oh, to MOBAs like Pokemon Unite, and mobile games like Clash of Clans, GGToor continues to maintain and expand a presence across the spectrum as we look for ways to create and grow revenues streams by offering advertisers and sponsors wide reach and tremendous value!

Studying what others do is a fundamental part of your own hosting experience. On one hand, you get to know the variety of gaming events in the competitive scene and plan for the future. The company is reevaluating which games to feature for the 2023 events, based on game genre and tournament organizers' community size, positioning us to bring as many players as possible from all over the globe to become part of the GGToor family. Prize pools will depend on many factors, including which eSports games we support, and of course, how many participants the event will draw.

In our business model, we offer support for those tournament organizers that have potential and want to help the gamers in their communities offer pathways to earn recognition or prepare them for the next level of tournament and league competitions. We earn the tournament organizers' trust by providing the support and prizing needed for the events, giving us a leg up on the competition.

