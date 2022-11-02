Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Octopus AIM VCT plc

2 November 2022

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Boards of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc and Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Companies") announce that a Supplementary Prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Offers for Subscription to raise up to £20 million, in aggregate, with an over-allotment facility of up to £10 million, in aggregate (the “Offers”), in the 2022/23 and 2023/2024 tax years has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication by the Companies of its unaudited net asset value as at 24 October 2022.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Companies' website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com

