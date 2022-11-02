Michael Arrington Joins Associa Arizona As Branch President

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona, a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tucson areas, is pleased to announce that Michael “Mike” Arrington has joined the company as branch president. In his new role, Arrington will oversee the company’s Scottsdale office where he will drive performance and mentor branch leadership and staff teams. He will also serve as an industry ambassador for Associa to help the company meet its strategic goals and objectives.

Arrington has worked in the community management sector since 1993 and has demonstrated expertise at virtually every level of community and facility management. He first joined Associa in 2003 as director of community management and successfully launched the company’s Associa OnCall maintenance service in the Phoenix market. He then served as vice president with a management trust company and later worked for the Arizona division of a leading community management firm before returning to Associa Arizona as branch president.

“Mike brings Associa broad expertise that encompasses nearly every facet of community association management,” said Associa Arizona-Tucson Branch President Claudia Oberthier, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “He has steadily worked to cultivate a team of experienced professionals that is consistently enthusiastic and committed to meeting the needs of Associa’s community partners.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment