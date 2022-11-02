Comic Book Market to Hit USD 21.37 Billion by 2029 | Industry to Generate 4.8% CAGR during (2022-2029)

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global comic book market size was valued at USD 14.69 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 15.35 billion in 2022 to USD 21.37 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Growing comic book production and the rising prevalence of big brand graphic novel movies are expected to fuel the industry’s growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Comic Book Market, 2022-2029.”

COVID-19 Impact

Rising Dependence Upon Internet Enhanced Growth Prospects

This market was negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the rising dependence upon the internet. The alarming spike in COVID-19 infections led to the adoption of stringent lockdown norms. Furthermore, digital and physical comic sales soared through online outlets, facilitating the product’s sales. For example, as per the figures provided by Live Mint, in March 2020, lockdown relaxations provoked consumers to enhance comics, books, and mobile app consumption. This factor enhanced market growth during the pandemic.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/comic-book-market-103903

Comic Book Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 4.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 21.37 Billion Base Year 2021 Comic Book Market Size in 2021 USD 14.69 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered By Product Type, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Region Comic Book Market Growth Drivers Rising Popularity of Comic Events to Aid Market Growth Adoption of Digital Technology to Fuel Comic Content Consumption

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the comic book market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Marvel Entertainment, LLC (U.S.)

Dark Horse Media, LLC (U.S.)

Image Comics (U.S.)

DC Entertainment (S.)

Archie Comics (U.S.)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Akita Publishing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Futabasha Publishers Ltd. (Japan)

Rebellion (U.K.)

DMG Entertainment (U.S.)

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Adoption of Digital Technology to Foster Market Progress

Comics are fictional books with illustrations and attractive panels. The industry has grown vastly and no longer interests only kids. Since a long time, comics have been mediums of art that provide political commentary using fictional characters. The increasing adoption of digital technology has allowed comic writers, illustrators, and publishers. Furthermore, the rising adoption of digital comics is expected to foster the demand for graphic novels. Moreover, the increasing demand for smartphones is expected to bolster the adoption of comics, thereby enhancing sales. These factors may drive the comic book market growth.

However, the wide availability of substitutes and high prices in certain countries may hinder the market growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/comic-book-market-103903

Segments

Physical Comic Segment to Dominate Attributable to Growing Graphic Novel Collection Trends

By product type, the market is segmented into physical comic and digital comic. The physical comic segment is expected to dominate due to growing graphic novel collection trends.

Adults Segment to Lead Owing to Rising Preference for Comic Reading

As per end-user, the market is classified into adults and kids. The adults segment is expected to lead due to the rising preference for comic reading. It enables readers to enhance their thoughts and creativity.

Book Sores Segment to Hold Highest Market Share Backed by Rising Book Outlets

Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into book stores, comic stores, online stores, and others. The book stores segment is expected to hold the highest market share due to rising book outlets.

Regionally, the market is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights



Rapid Growth of the Anime Industry to Propel Industry Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the comic book market share due to rapid growth of the anime industry. The market in North America stood at USD 7.60 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector is expected to foster the industry’s growth.

In Europe, the rising production of comics among the EU countries is expected to foster the industry’s progress. For example, in February 2021, according to Aldus’ data, in Spain, Italy, France, and Germany, nearly 3,000 to 4,000 novel book titles and comic magazines were released annually.

In North America, the presence of several comic book stores may fuel the product’s sales. Moreover, the increasing spending capacities of consumers are likely to propel the product demand.

Rеаѕоnѕ to Get thіѕ Rероrt:

A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors

Data on market value for each section and sub-segment

Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.

The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape includes the top players' market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/comic-book-market-103903

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Comic Book Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Physical Comic Digital Comic By End-User (Value) Kids Adults By Distribution Channel (Value) Book Stores Comic Stores Online Stores Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Introduce Novel Products to Bolster Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market introduce novel products to enhance sales and boost their brand image. For example, Dark Horse Media, LLC introduced the novel Frankenstein: New World comic in August 2022 to attract consumers. This strategy may allow the company to utilize a renowned franchise and enhance its brand image. Furthermore, the major players in the market deploy research and development, mergers, acquisitions, novel product launches, and expansions to elevate their market position.

Key Industry Development

August 2022: Dark Horse Media and Netflix extended their partnership and continued to offer a new look at their IP films.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/comic-book-market-103903

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. Is the Comic Book Industry growing?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights research reports that the global market size was USD 14.69 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 21.37 billion by 2029.

2. Who are the key players in the Comic Book Market?

Answer: Marvel Comics (New York, U.S.), DC Comics, Inc (CA, U.S.), Dark Horse Comics (Oregon, U.S.), Image Comics (Oregon, U.S.), Akita Publishing Co., Ltd (Tokyo, Japan), and others are a few of the major players in the global market.

3. What are Key Factors Raising the Market?

Answer: The growing enhancement of content made by key players is the major factor driving the market growth.

Read Related Insights:

Webcomics Market to Hit USD 11.12 Billion by 2028; Increasing Internet Users Worldwide Augment Market Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Travel Retail Market Size to Reach USD 96.11 Billion by 2029 | Travel Retail Industry Striking CAGR of 8.1%

Blinds and Shades Market to Reach USD 8.76 Billion by 2029 | Blinds and Shades Industry Striking CAGR of 5.27%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs