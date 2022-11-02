Epoxy Resins Market Size to Reach USD 17.10 Billion by 2028 | CAGR 5.7% | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global epoxy resins market size was valued at USD 8.70 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to rise from USD 11.59 billion in 2021 to USD 17.10 billion by 2028 at a 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Epoxy Resins Market, 2021-2028.”

According to an analysis, epoxy resins have become sought-after across the end-use sectors, including coatings and composites. Industry players are investing in these resins for sealant and adhesive manufacturing. Some of the factors, such as durability and higher resistance, have augured well for the industry outlook.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

Olin Corporation (U.S.)

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Hexion Inc. (Westlake Chemicals) (U.S.)

Chang Chun Group (Taiwan)

Aditya Birla Chemicals (India)

Sika Group (Switzerland)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

China Petrochemical & Chemical Corporation (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

The report focuses on quantitative and qualitative assessments to offer a holistic view of the global market. The report highlights bottom-up and top-down approaches to provide a comprehensive view of product mapping. Further, a host of primary interviews has been conducted with opinion leaders, suppliers and other stakeholders. Primary data has been collated through emails, telephonic conversations and questionnaires. The secondary sources referred are press releases, SEC filings and websites.

COVID-19 Impact

Supply Chain Disruptions to Dent Market Growth

Industry players expect the rampant COVID-19 pandemic to reshape the business dynamics globally. With a halt in the manufacturing activities and postponement of projects, supply chain disruptions of Bisphenol-A (BPA) and epichlorohydrin (ECH) became noticeable. Prominently, stakeholders across construction, automotive and aerospace industries faced the toll with delays in shipments, confined trades and production shifts.

Segmentation

Based on application

electrical & electronics

paint & coatings

wind turbine & composites

adhesive & sealants

civil engineering

In terms of geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Drivers and Restraints

Steady Demand from Automotive to Usher Growth Potentials

While the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a pressing effect on the automotive industry in 2020, the next few years could provide growth opportunities. The trend for lightweight materials could spur epoxy resins market growth during the forecast period. An increased focus on next-gen vehicles, along with investments in research activities, will drive the growth potentials. Industry players expect robust government policies and industrialization to augur well across advanced and emerging economies.

However, fluctuating raw material prices and rigorous regulations toward volatile organic compounds could hamper the growth prospect.

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders to Emphasize Product Portfolio Expansion to Tap Markets

Industry players are poised to focus on product launches, technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions and R&D activities during the assessment period. Current dynamics indicate industry participants will invest in geographical expansion.

Regional Insights

Bullish Investments in Paints & Coatings to Foster Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific epoxy resins market share will observe an appreciable gain on the back of strong investments in raw materials. Emerging economies, such as China and India, are likely to up their investments across paints & coatings and electrical & electronics sectors. Stakeholders are likely to inject funds into the consumption of epoxies in the ensuing period.

Industry participants envisage Europe as a happy hunting ground in the wake of profound investments in the automotive sector and wind energy. Moreover, construction activities are likely to pick pace across the U.K., Germany and Italy. Stakeholders bank on thriving renewable energy amidst demand for sustainable chemicals.

North America market forecast will be strong with rising investments in private and public infrastructure projects across the U.S. Besides, the penetration of the food & beverage industry could solidify the position of North America in the ensuing period. Stakeholders expect adhesives and sealants and wind turbines to be sought-after across the region.

Key Industry Development

November 2021 : Westlake Chemicals Corporation inked a deal with Hexion, Inc. to acquire its global epoxy business for USD 1.2 billion.

: Westlake Chemicals Corporation inked a deal with Hexion, Inc. to acquire its global epoxy business for USD 1.2 billion. June 2021: Aditya Birla Chemicals announced plans to invest in expanding its overall epoxy manufacturing capacity by around 125-kilo tons per annum.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. Is the Impact of COVID-19 on the epoxy resins industry growing?

Answer: The global epoxy resin market size was USD 8.70 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 11.59 billion in 2021 to USD 17.10 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.7% during the 2021-2028 period.

2. Who are the key players in the Impact of COVID-19 on the Epoxy Resins Market?

Answer: Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Hexion Inc. (Westlake Chemicals) (U.S.), Chang Chun Group (Taiwan), Aditya Birla Chemicals (India),

