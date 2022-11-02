New York Film Academy Launches New Online MA in Entrepreneurial Producing and Innovation Degree Program

New York, NY, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Summer, the New York Film Academy (NYFA) launches its unique and first online WSCUC-accredited Master of Arts (MA) in Entrepreneurial Producing and Innovation degree program. Eligible students can apply for enrollment to the online graduate degree and begin their classes as early as May 1st, 2023.



The NYFA Online MA in Entrepreneurial Producing and Innovation is a three-semester, fully online degree program designed to equip graduates with the skills and knowledge they may use to excel in the 21st Century media landscape. The goal of the program is to cultivate expertise in producing creative content with an eye toward pursuing leadership roles in the international entertainment industry.

NYFA’s interdisciplinary approach spans the creative and business aspects of making, marketing, and distributing scripted and unscripted projects across multiple platforms including theatrical motion pictures, streaming platforms, television (broadcast and cable), and alternative media. The degree helps students to establish a practical understanding of entrepreneurship, communication skills, networking, mentorship, curation, story analysis, and innovative critical thinking in the modern digital age.

Graduates emerge from the program with an e-portfolio developed across the entire program and defended in a mentored thesis process. The e-portfolio includes, but is not limited to, various media projects (films, short-form videos, web series, and emerging technology media), as well as pitch decks and business plans created for both individual projects and start-up production entities.



“The Online MA in Entrepreneurial Producing and Innovation degree is a ground-breaking master’s program. Not only is NYFA entering the online higher education space, a popular option for its flexibility and location-agnostic programming, but the degree itself is ground-breaking. NYFA continuously aims to find innovative ways to give our students a real-world understanding of emerging new spaces and markets within the entertainment industry,” says Michael J. Young, President of New York Film Academy.



To cater to students from all over the world, the Online MA in Entrepreneurial Producing and Innovation degree program features a mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning designed for the next generation of forward-thinking content creators. Students will learn from award-winning industry professionals and leaders in their fields through a mixture of lectures and remote studio work. Prospective students should be visionaries capable of demonstrating initiative and the entrepreneurial spirit that matches today’s dynamic and ever-changing communications environment.



“We live in unprecedented times which require media executives to demonstrate dynamic leadership qualities and a uniquely broad understanding of content creation,” says Neal Weisman, Producing Chair NY. “This distinctive program cultivates the skills and tools we believe are essential in the brave new world of global media,” adds Jenni Powell, Producing Chair LA.



Eligible students are encouraged to apply to the Online MA in Entrepreneurial Producing and Innovation degree program by March 1st, 2023 for the May 2023 enrollment period. Students can learn more about the new program by visiting New York Film Academy’s Online MA in Entrepreneurial Producing and Innovation degree page or by submitting a request for information.



