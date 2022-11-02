SynQor® Releases a Military Grade Non-Isolated 3-Phase Power Factor Correction Module (MPFC-440-3PH-400-LE)

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SynQor, Inc., announces its new military grade, 3-Phase Power Factor Correction Module (MPFC-440-3PH-400-LE). This module is designed to meet shipboard military standards (MIL-STD-461[C-F], MIL-STD-1399, and MIL-STD-810G). MIL-STD 1399-300B requires all the phase currents to be balanced to within ±5% for ships and ±3% for submarines. The 440 Vrms MPFC draws balanced input currents within ±2% from a source and delivers a non-isolated 5 kW output at 400 Vdc. The unit also has a slight lagging active power factor correction feature such that when it is working in conjunction with the MACF-440-3PH-UNV-MP AC line filter, the system can draw a nearly perfect sinusoidal current at a near unity power factor from the source (PF>0.99) even at loads as low as 500 W and an input frequency of 60 Hz. The MPFC has superb Total Harmonic Distortion of less than 2% at output power levels above 1.6 kW. The power conversion efficiency of this compact, military grade module is as high as 97%. The 440 Vrms "delta" input connected PFC can operate at frequencies as low as 47 Hz and as high as 800 Hz, allowing it to operate in various settings effortlessly.

The 3-Phase PFC module is specifically designed for military naval applications but can also be used for ground systems. This encased military grade component is designed to meet shock, vibration and environmental conditions as specified by MIL-STD-810G. In addition, it can deliver full power over a wide baseplate temperature range (-55 to 100 °C).

The PFC includes a variety of status signals, an RS-232 serial interface, an output 'PFC_Enable' control pin, AC_GOOD, DC_GOOD, START_SYNC, and 'Battle-Short' pins. Detailed statistics of the converter can be accessed through a 9,600 baud serial interface. The output of the module may also be enabled or disabled through the 'PFC_Enable' pin. The module provides the AC_GOOD and DC_GOOD control signals, allowing designers to evaluate the status of the unit quickly. Up to 10 units can be paralleled for higher power by simply interconnecting each of the output rails and the START_SYNC signal. The START_SYNC signal ensures that all units in a parallel arrangement start in a synchronized manner, thereby, enabling them to power loads that exceed the maximum rating of one unit. The 'Battle Short' pin allows users to override potential shutdowns due to an over-temperature or input phase drop event.

Features

Balanced load currents for 3-Phase sources

AC input: 360-528 Vac Line-to-Line; 47-800 Hz

Output Power: 5 kW at 400 Vdc

High Efficiency 97%

Power Factor > 0.99

Total Harmonic Distortion <2%

Size and Weight: 7.32" x 4.92" x 0.6", 36 oz

Specification Compliance

MIL-STD-461(C-F)

MIL-STD-1399-300B

MIL-STD-810G

Please download the MPFC-440-3PH-400-LE datasheet. For more information on this or for additional power application assistance, please explore more at www.synqor.com or contact your local SynQor representative.

About SynQor: Located in Boxborough, MA USA, SynQor is a leading supplier of power conversion solutions to the military, avionics, transportation, medical, industrial, telecommunications and computing markets. SynQor's innovative products are designed to exceed the demanding performance, quality, and reliability requirements of today's power electronic engineers who develop leading-edge infrastructure hardware. SynQor provides all the power conversion modules needed to build a power system, and we also provide complete power systems. SynQor's capabilities include both standard and custom solutions, and we deliver them with industry-leading service and support. SynQor's total commitment to quality, customer satisfaction and continuous improvement drives our business processes.

