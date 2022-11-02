ARC (Association of Related Churches) Recaps 2022 Gather: An ARC Regional One Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC (Association of Related Churches) was excited to host a very successful 2022 Gather: An ARC Regional One Day recently.

On October 18, ARC held the event in 19 locations across 4 time zones including in 16 cities in the United States and three in Canada. The event was an incredible day where thousands of leaders and pastors came together to talk about and celebrate ministry.

The unique Gather: ARC Regional One Day event this year allowed ARC (Association of Related Churches) to localize its message, bringing together all different communities on one day. The fact that the event was held in 19 different locations allowed attendees to meet new people and build relationships with others in their local community, all in the name of strengthening the local church and advancing the Kingdom.

In the U.S., the Gather: ARC Regional One Day was held in Austin, Texas; Charleston, South Carolina; Chicago, Illinois, Columbus, Ohio; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; Houston, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Memphis, Tennessee; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Newark, New Jersey; Ashland, Massachusetts; Orlando, Florida; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Palm Desert, California; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Seattle, Washington.

In Canada, the event was held across three provinces in Calgary, Alberta; Toronto, Ontario; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Gather: ARC Regional One Day was a free and open event to anyone who wished to attend, including those in ministry at an existing church or those considering planting a church one day. While the specific speakers varied from one location to the next, each individual Gather experience included powerful worship, timely words for the current season, and a multitude of opportunities to connect with others across the ARC (Association of Related Churches) family.

This year's Gather: ARC Regional One Day fit in perfectly with the ARC's mission to "Don't do ministry alone" and the aim to come together as independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds to resource church planters and pastors and help them reach people with the message of Jesus.

Gather 2022: An ARC Regional One Day brought different church teams and pastors together in local regions throughout the U.S. and Canada to spread this message of ministry and provide helpful information and resources for all who wished to attend.

Pastors and ministry leaders can continue to gather together throughout the year at regional ARC Meetups or at the annual ARC Conference, April 25-26, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. To view more ARC events, visit arcchurches.com/calendar.

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community, reaching people with the message of Jesus. Since its beginning in 2001, ARC has grown into a global organization and has helped plant more than 1,000 churches. To learn more, visit arcchurches.com .

