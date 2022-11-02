Acidified Whey Protein Market to Grow More than 2X as Consumption of Protein-Rich Diet Surges| Report Fact.MR

Rockville, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The acidified whey protein market study published by Fact.MR provides a detailed outlook of key factors promoting demand and sales in the market. The report also offers insights into the trends, opportunities, and recent developments across key geographies and segments including nature, form, and application for the forecast period (2022-2032).



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The overall demand in the acidified whey protein market is expected to increase from US$ 136 Billion in 2022 to US$ 330 Billion in 2032. Sales in the market are projected to expand at an impressive 8.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Growth in the global acidified whey protein market is primarily underpinned by rising demand for protein-rich food & beverage items to combat obesity. As protein helps in the management of weight, consumers are increasing the protein intake through a variety of food products.

As per Fact.MR, the U.S. is expected to be the leading country in the global acidified whey protein market. However, with growing number of fitness enthusiasts along with rising consumption of protein rich food in India and China, key players are expected to witness remunerative growth prospects in East & South Asia markets.

Further, inclination towards multi-components food & beverage products due to growing prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle disorders is propelling the demand for protein-packed items. Hence, key players are leveraging their wide range of products to capitalize on increasing demand for acidified whey proteins. As acidified whey protein is the liquid by-product developed from strained yogurt, use of it in food products is providing numerous health benefits.

Hence, increasing consumption of Greek yogurt, especially across the U.S., is expected to create conducive environment for the key players. Gym-enthusiasts are inclining towards acidified whey protein food products for weight management and to improve metabolism.

Another factor spurring the growth in acidified whey protein market is rising clean label trend and inclination towards food products free from artificial ingredients and preservatives. On the back of these aforementioned factors, the demand in the acidified whey protein market is expected to surge by 2.4x during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Key Takeaways:

North America is predicted to dominate the global acidified whey protein market through 2022 & beyond.

Nearly 85% of revenue is likely to be contributed by the U.S. in North America acidified whey protein market.

India acidified whey protein market held more than 1/3 rd of demand share in Asia Pacific.

of demand share in Asia Pacific. China accounted for nearly 3 out of 5 sales in East Asia acidified whey protein market in 2021.

Based on form, the isolates segment held nearly 57.3% of share and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period.

In terms of application, ready to drink beverages segment is expected to dominate the global market over the upcoming decade.

Growth Drivers:

Rising prevalence of obesity is likely to improve the demand for acidified whey protein for weight management.

Growing demand for protein-rich food products, especially across Japan, India, the U.S., and Korea will drive the sales in the market.

Increasing research and development activities among key players to capitalize on growing demand for protein-packed food will aid the growth in the market.



Key Restraints:

High doses or intake of acidified whey protein might cause some side effects such as acne, increased bowel movements, headache, and reduced appetite, likely to impede the sales.

Increased research and development cost to develop high concentrates of whey proteins might restraint the growth in low-and middle-income economies.

Competitive Landscape:

Key acidified whey protein manufacturers are leveraging inorganic and organic growth strategies such as product launches and brand endorsement to stay ahead in the competition. They are also relying on joint partnerships and collaborations with end users to expand their product portfolio and customer base.

For instance,

In 2021, Arla Food Ingredients Innovation Center, announced the launch of new whey protein hydrolysate ingredient for patients with mal-digestion and mal-absorption. The company also became the first supplier with commercial production capacity of pure BLG (beta-lactoglobulin).

Arla Food Ingredients Innovation Center, announced the launch of new whey protein hydrolysate ingredient for patients with mal-digestion and mal-absorption. The company also became the first supplier with commercial production capacity of pure BLG (beta-lactoglobulin). In September 2022, Dyet Nutrition, introduced a wide range of protein products to expand its product portfolio such as whey protein concentrates in vanilla and chocolate flavors and multivitamins as well.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Glanbia Plc

Grande Cheese Company

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Arla Food Ingredients Group

Milk Specialties

Milei Group

More Valuable Insights on Acidified whey protein Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis on global acidified whey protein market for the projection period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key factors impacting the sales of acidified whey protein with analysis across below segments:

By Nature:

Organic Acidified Whey Protein

Conventional Acidified Whey Protein

By Application:

Ready-to-Drink Beverages

Ready-to-Drink Powders/ Powder Drink Mixes

Nutritional Products

Dairy

Acidic Beverages

Functional Beverages

Juice Drinks

Protein Bars

Protein Supplements

Baked Goods

Confectionery & Desserts

Snacks and Cereals

Ice Cream

Coffee Creamers

Other Applications



By Form:

Isolates

Hydrolysates

Concentrates



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

MEA

Asia Pacific



Key Questions Covered in the Acidified whey protein Market Report:

What will be the estimated size of the acidified whey protein market in 2022?

At what rate will the global acidified whey protein market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the acidified whey protein market?

Which region will lead the global acidified whey protein market in the next decade?

Which are the factors driving the acidified whey protein market during the forecast period? What is the expected market value of the acidified whey protein market during the forecast period?



