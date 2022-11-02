BUILDING HOPE DELIVERS 11 NEW FACILITIES TO SERVE 5,134 CHARTER SCHOOL STUDENTS

Washington, DC, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building Hope today announced the completion and delivery of 11 new charter school facilities that add 400,000 square feet of learning space for the new school year. Building Hope’s expertise in building charter schools as both a turnkey, ground-up real estate developer and as an unparalleled project management team resulted in 5,134 student stations to provide schools with room to grow.

As a non-profit foundation dedicated to creating high-quality K-12 charter school opportunities for students through its expertise in real estate, finance, and operational services, Building Hope has invested over $482 million to support over $2 billion in charter school construction since 2003.

Building Hope delivered these 11 new public charter schools in Florida, Idaho, Nevada, and Texas:

Academic Solutions Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., serves students who have previously been unsuccessful throughout their high school years and providing students with an innovative, and alternative option of obtaining a high school diploma preparing them for success. The renovation of an abandoned private school facility creates a 20,230 square feet learning environment, 500 new student seats, and a new gymnasium. The project was managed by Building Hope.

Bloom Academy in Houston, Texas serves 330 students in Kindergarten through 5th grade. The renovated facility adds 17,000 square feet of space to their campus and facilities. Bloom believes college begins in Kindergarten and prepares all students through rigor, joy, and character development, for success in middle school, high school, and college, and ultimately, to lead lives of positive impact in their communities. This project was created as a Building Hope real estate development renovation project.

Burns Science and Technology High School (Burns Sci Tech) in Oak Hill, Fla., has a concentration in EiSTEAM (Entrepreneurs Innovating STEAM) and project-based learning in an active learning environment that encourages students to link learning to real-life. The addition of this new, 23,406 square-foot high school facility provides space to educate 400 high school students and creates a full Kindergarten to 12th grade experience for students and families. Building Hope served as the real estate developer for this ground-up project.

Compass Rose Destiny is a Kindergarten to 7th grade charter school in Manor, Texas that will be able to prepare 540 students for technology career opportunities through a robust computer science curriculum that includes coding in Kindergarten and character development. Compass Rose Destiny’s new 43,000 square-foot facility was created for the community, by the community, via a co-design process with students, families, and neighborhood stakeholders with the community’s strengths and residents’ dreams. This is Building Hope’s second real estate development project with Compass Rose.

Elevate Academy Nampa in Nampa, Idaho is the Career and Technical Education school’s new 54,000 square-foot facility that will eventually support 462 6th through 12th grade students with core learning focused in these eight pathways: Ag Mechanics, Horticulture, Construction, Business and Marketing, Culinary, Medical Assisting, Public Safety, Computer Programming and Software Development. Elevate Academy Nampa’s model allows students to see how their learning connects to life and job skills, fills an educational gap for students who are struggling in school, and fills an employment gap for industries in the area. Building Hope has served as project manager for Elevate on three innovative school campuses.

Elevate Academy North in Post Falls, Idaho, is a new Career Technical school that will soon serve 300 6th through 12th grade students in its new 40,000 square foot facility co-designed by professionals for Career Technical Education (CTE) in culinary arts, construction, manufacturing/welding, medical arts, business/marketing, public safety, and technology. In addition to the CTE and academic facilities, Elevate Academy North’s campus includes a fitness center, a laundry room, and spaces to learn and play. Classrooms were designed to extend into the hallways and beyond to enhance the personalized learning approach to each child’s education. Building Hope managed this school build project.

Innovation Montessori Ocoee (IMO) in Ocoee, Fla., renovated a 31,055 square-foot facility for its high school. The high school is located near IMO’s existing campus. IMO and Innovation Montessori High School (IMHS) provide authentic Montessori education in a public charter-school setting for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. At IMHS, the project-based learning and Innovation Incubator prepare students to achieve their full potential, develop curiosity, creativity, imagination, and become responsible citizens of the world. Building Hope served as turnkey real estate developer on IMO’s K-8 campus and project manager on the high school.

Nevada Prep Charter School in Las Vegas, Nevada will be able to serve 350 students in 5th through 8th grades in a renovated and expanded facility. Nevada Prep’s goal is to narrow the opportunity gap by preparing students to think critically, communicate powerfully, and serve as leaders. With a focus on academic achievement and leadership development, Nevada Prep educates students to excel in high school, college, and life. Building Hope served as turnkey real estate developer in this ground-up renovation and construction.

School of Science & Technology Champions College Prep High School in Houston, Texas serves students in 6th through 10th grades through a college preparatory, STEM-based learning model. Part of a 17-campus school system with a 100% college acceptance rate and a 99% college graduation rate, SST Champions College Prep will serve 1,200 students in its new 89,000 square-foot facility, which includes computer science classrooms, a robotics lab, gym, cafeteria, and outdoor learning space. This facility features a cistern to collect condensation and rainwater to recycle for landscaping. Building Hope served as project manager for this innovative new three-story school campus.

School of Science & Technology Corpus Christi Early Elementary in Corpus Christi, Texas, provides early education to pre-Kindergarten to 2nd grade students through a STEM-based learning model. It is part of a 17-campus school system that serves students through high school. Its new 25,000 square-foot facility creates space for 340 students and will include a state-of-the-art computer lab. Building Hope served as project manager.

Valor Kyle in Kyle, Texas, serves 1,300 students in Kindergarten to 8th grade through a full human education rooted in the classical liberal arts tradition. With a school motto of sapientia per admirationem, or wisdom through wonder, Valor Kyle using Socratic teaching to educate the whole person and cultivate each child’s natural sense of wonder. This new school is housed in a 67,000 square-foot facility to support planned expansion through 12th grade and will include a new library and a theatrical performance space. Building Hope served as project manager.

“The start of this school year brought so many new opportunities for students to experience innovative and effective models of education,” said Building Hope Real Estate President Dru Damico. “We focus solely on building educational facilities, so we understand the importance of creating learning spaces that cater to each school’s individual needs. We wish all of our school partners a great school year!”

For more information about how Building Hope helps charter schools nationwide with facilities, financing, and operational services, visit www.buildinghope.org or email info@bhope.org.

