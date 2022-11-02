Global Anaerobic Digestion Market Revenue to Surpass US$18.5 Bn Through 2026 End

London, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The escalating concerns around climate change have been compelling nations to restructure their energy mixes, which remains the prime factor driving the growth in adoption of anaerobic digestion (AD) systems worldwide. Global anaerobic digestion market according to a new report of Fairfield Market Research will reach the revenue worth over US$18.5 Bn by the end of 2026. Between the years of forecast 2021 and 2026, the anaerobic digestion market is expected to exhibit 17.7% growth. This strong market performance is attributable to sustained adoption of AD systems as an eco-friendly solution for waste disposal. With rising concerns about swelling waste volumes, global anaerobic digestion market will remain on an uptrend, says the report. The market is likely to gain significantly from the co-digestion experiments in the long run. Potential participation of food waste generating segments like farms, agricultural facilities, grocery stores, hotels, restaurants, municipalities, and food processing units will also be crucial for the progress of anaerobic digestion market.

Key Research Insights

Global AD market revenue was around US$7 Bn in 2020

Complete mix and flow plug digesters remain dominance in AD market and contribute a collective market value share of over 70%

Europe retains the top market positioning in global anaerobic digestion landscape





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Based on the type of digester, complete mix and flow plug digesters are expected to retain their primacy in global anaerobic digestion market throughout the forecast period. In 2020, these segments held a collective revenue share of more than 70% in the global market and the trend will prevail through the end of 2026, says the report. Although the process, and feedstock are similar, digesters differ in their designs. While the complete mix digesters are especially designed for the maximum biogas production as an energy source, the design of plug flow digesters also allows considerably high output, eliminating the need for mechanical mixing. Both complete mix and flow plug digesters will maintain the highest installed base, forecasts the report.

Key Report Highlights

Increasing global perception about AD as a feasible, economically competitive, and profitable solution to waste management and renewable energy generation

The market will benefit from rising commercial availability of AD systems in line with ascending biogas demand

Small-scale anaerobic digester systems typically generate biogas from livestock waste, whereas large-scale systems that are based at industrial farms tend to produce biogas through co-digestion of organic wastes with other waste sources





Insights into Regional Analysis

Led by Germany, Europe will continue to reign supreme in global anaerobic digestion market, reveals regional analysis presented in the anaerobic digestion market report. The region will continue to surge ahead of others in terms of the installed base of advanced anaerobic digesters, which is likely to be well-supported by the favourable regulatory policy structure, and government announced incentivization. North America will also remain an important market as the US has been projected as a high-potential yet untapped market. Although the US looks technically attractive, the potential of huge volumes, and a wide variety of suitable feedstock that exist here remain underutilised according to the report. However, the nation has been witnessing heavy investments flowing into the renewable gas sector, which in turn will elevate the market attractiveness of the US in global anaerobic digestion market. On the other hand, the report also spots emergence of green opportunities across the developing nations of Asia Pacific as the region has been recently witnessing soaring installations of small-scale digester systems. The rate has been prominent across Africa, Asia, and South America, which the report refers to as the high-potential markets for anaerobic digestion process penetration. These markets are expected to primarily thrive on the back of the sustained adoption of small-scale digester systems owned by households, as well as family farms. However, the report also highlights the fact that although there has been ascending demand for renewable energy across Asia Pacific, the scope for installation of large-scale anaerobic digesters will continue to be limited over the next few years.

Key Players in Global Anaerobic Digestion Market

AEV Energy GmbH, WELTEC BIOPOWER, Herhof GmbH, Veolia, Anaergia GmbH, WATERLEAU, Harvest Power, Voith GmbH, HOST, Siemens AG, Clearfleau Group Limited, 2G Energietechnik GmbH

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2026 Market Size in 2020 US$7 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2026 US$18.5 Bn CAGR 17.7% Key Players AEV Energy GmbH, WELTEC BIOPOWER, Herhof GmbH, Veolia, Anaergia GmbH, WATERLEAU, Harvest Power, Voith GmbH, HOST, Siemens AG, Clearfleau Group Limited, 2G Energietechnik GmbH

Market Segmentation

Type Coverage

Covered Lagoon

Complete Mix

Flow Plug Digester

Others

Application Coverage

Agriculture & Farm Waste

Sewage & Waste Water

Landfill

Others

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

Siemens AG

Veolia

2G Energy AG

Vanguard Renewables

HoSt Holding B.V.

Clearfleau Group Limited

GE

Clarke Energy

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

WELTEC BIOPOWER

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Type-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

