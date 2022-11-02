Medical Device Cleaning Market Estimated to Reach Revenue of US$ 4.53 Bn by 2027: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The last few years have witnessed steady increase in prevalence of different types of diseases such as cardiovascular which has increased the need for patients to visit healthcare infrastructure facilities such as hospitals and clinics.

As a result, need to keep medical instruments clean for usage in different surgeries is becoming necessary, which is driving the demand for medical device cleaning products and fueling the growth in overall medical device cleaning market.

Some of the application areas that have used medical device cleaning products include endoscopes, ultrasound probes, and surgical instruments.

As per Transparency Market Research study, the global medical device cleaning market is anticipated to advance at compound annual growth rate of 5.2% during the forecast period, starting in 2019 and ending in 2027.

New medical device cleaning product launches are helping leading market players in generating new revenue streams and in gaining an edge over other market players.

Furthermore, prominent medical device cleaning market players are adopting growth strategies such as signing of collaborative agreements with smaller players which is assisting the players in increasing their revenue and expanding their global market presence.

For example Solvay and Metrex, in February 2021, announced a collaboration focusing on testing of extensively used disinfectant products used in healthcare infrastructure facilities, to check the resistance of these products when they come in contact with different chemicals.

Key Findings of Medical Device Cleaning Market Study

Rising Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections Boosting Growth in Medical Device Cleaning Market: The last few years have witnessed steady rise in number of patients acquiring infections from hospitals. Some of the common hospital acquired infections include blood stream infections, post-operative sepsis, pneumonia, and catheter-related urinary tract infection. Increasing number of hospital acquired infections is fueling the demand for medical device cleaning processes and augmenting the growth in overall medical device cleaning market





Medical Device Cleaning Market: Key Players

The global medical device cleaning market is competitive, with the presence of numerous leading market players. It is expected that entry of new players will intensify the competition in overall market, during the forecast period.

Leading market players are looking to manufacture improved medical device cleaning products and as a result, are making huge investments in research and development activities.

Few prominent players in global market include 3M, Fortive Corp., Cantel Medical Corporation, Ruhof Corp., Getinge AB, and Weigart.

The global medical device cleaning market is segmented as follows:

Product





Detergents



Chemicals

Aldehydes

Hydrogen Peroxide

Alcohol

Chlorine-based Disinfectant

Peracetic Acid

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Process





Manual Cleaning



Automatic Cleaning

Application





Surgical Instruments



Ultrasound Probes

Endoscopes

Others

Region





North America



Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights

