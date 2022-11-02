Dental Marketing Guy Provides Web Design Strategy for Dental Professionals

San Luis Obispo, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Luis Obispo, California -

Dental Marketing Guy is proud to announce its specialized dental web design services for all types of dental practices. This niche-optimized web design service will provide a customized dental website for each client to help dental practices reach their local target market and achieve their marketing goals. DMG has years of experience in web design and knows how to create an effective website that will help dentists appeal to new patients and grow their dental practices.

Internet marketing is important for orthodontists because it allows them to reach a wider audience with their services. Quality websites enable dental practices to compete with other dentists in their area and attract new patients. By creating a website and using online advertising, orthodontists can target potential patients looking for dental services online.

Dental professionals like orthodontists need web design to improve their online presence. Reasons include providing information to potential patients, showing off work and attracting new patients, having a solid online presence to compete with dental practices, keeping websites up-to-date and user-friendly, connecting with dental patients through social media platforms, reflecting branding, and reaching more people interested in treatment.

In 2021, internet marketing brought in $223.8 billion in revenue, up from $167.8 billion in 2017. (Source: Statista) DentalMarketingGuy.com understands the growth of internet marketing is responsible for a significant increase in revenue for businesses of all types. They can help dental professionals like orthodontists to profit from web design and internet marketing. Orthodontists are projected to earn over $8 million in income from internet marketing and web design in 2022. (Source: Purdue University) This internet marketing growth will continue as more and more businesses recognize the potential of online marketing.

"Orthodontists have long been using the power of the internet to reach more patients. With DMG's web design services, all dental professionals can have a website customized with their specific dental services and help them achieve their marketing goals. The Dental Marketing Guy team has many years of experience in web design. It provides web design tips to help orthodontists attract new patients and grow their business." - Justin Morgan, SEO Specialist from The Dental Marketing Guy.

Dental Marketing Guy is an internet marketing firm that provides SEO services for dentists. They provide top web design strategies to help dentists create a compelling website to draw in new dental patients. DMG's approach starts with a specialized marketing assessment on whether SEO is a good fit for dental professionals' marketing goals.

