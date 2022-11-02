Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

English French

;

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — November 2, 2022

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 19, 2022)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)

Type of securities: Ordinary shares

Period: October 27 to October 28, 2022

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 27-Oct-22 FR0014003TT8 318773 34,5586 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 27-Oct-22 FR0014003TT8 208430 34,5372 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 27-Oct-22 FR0014003TT8 15249 34,5286 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 27-Oct-22 FR0014003TT8 32974 34,5410 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 28-Oct-22 FR0014003TT8 280000 34,5584 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 28-Oct-22 FR0014003TT8 44574 34,5478 DXE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:

Dassault Systèmes, Investors Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com

###

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations’ Contacts

François-José BORDONADO / Béatrix MARTINEZ

investors@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 69 24

USA & Canada: callie.gauzer@3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Attachment