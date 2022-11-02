Flash News: You can now trade your favorite Aptos tokens on the OKX DEX

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued business updates for the week ending November 4, 2022.



OKX DEX offers Aptos trading

Aptos trading on OKX DEX is now live, empowering users with more options to trade on one of the hottest recently-launched chains. In addition to incredible speeds enabled by the leading DEX aggregator, OKX DEX offers users impeccable security when swapping their Aptos tokens.

Users can also look forward to cross-chain swapping of tokens between Aptos and other chains in the near future. This is just one of the many ways in which OKX is supporting the Defi community.

OKX to enable margin trading and savings and list perpetual for USTC

OKX is pleased to announce that USTC margin trading and savings will be enabled at 7:00 am UTC on November 3. USDT-margined perpetual swaps for USTC will be listed at the same time. The updates will cover both the web and app interfaces as well as API.

OKX has listed CEEK Smart VR (CEEK) for spot trading

OKX has listed CEEK Smart VR (CEEK) on its spot trading markets.

CEEK VR is a blockchain-powered virtual reality platform that connects artists and content creators in the metaverse. Users can participate in the CEEK VR token economy to buy virtual event tickets that give entertainers royalty payments. CEEK is the utility token of CEEK VR.

CEEK spot trading on OKX commenced on October 28, 2022.

