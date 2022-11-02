21st Century Healthcare, Inc. Congratulates Crothall Healthcare on BIG Sustainability Award





21st Century Healthcare, Inc. HOCl On-Site Generator Integral Part of Sustainability Award

LITTLE RIVER, SC, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL): 21st Century Healthcare, Inc., a subsidiary of PCTL, along with our strategic partner Ace Janitorial, congratulates Crothall Healthcare as a winner of a 2022 sustainability leadership award in the Business Intelligence Group’s 2022 sustainability awards program.

With over 30 years of experience, Crothall Healthcare provides facilities management, patient transportation, sterile processing, and environmental services to name a few. Crothall Healthcare serves many of the Top 100 Hospitals throughout its over 1,300 healthcare service teams in forty-six states. Their dedication to providing a safe clean environment for patients and staff has established them as a leader in providing healthcare services management.

The Business Intelligence Group named Crothall Healthcare a recipient of the Sustainability Leadership Award in the 2022 Sustainability Awards program. Crothall has won the award twice and been named Finalist twice over the past 4 years. The Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

Crothall Healthcare Press Release:

Compass One Healthcare Wins BIG Sustainability Awards

There were two “BIG” wins for Compass One Healthcare this year! Both Morrison and Crothall Healthcare won places in the 2022 Business Intelligence Group's (BIG) Sustainability award for our "green" approach to serving in our hospital settings. The BIG Sustainability Awards honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice.

Crothall Healthcare was named as a BIG Sustainability Leader for bringing new technology and sustainable cleaning products and methods to our clients. Always keeping in mind improved patient safety outcomes, a product review committee works closely with product manufacturers and major US hospitals to decide which items meet our standards for safety and sustainability and are worth testing. Disinfectants and new technology that can reduce Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) while replacing the use of potentially toxic chemicals or eliminating waste receive top priority.

Showcased for this year’s submission was Crothall’s recent adoption of on-site generators that produce electrochemically activated (HOCl) disinfectants. From a water-salt solution, these generators create a natural disinfectant that eliminates the toughest bacteria, viruses, and fungi, while also eliminating the use of toxic cleaners. And since this product is produced right at the hospital, we receive a carbon-elimination bonus.

“We are proud to reward and recognize Crothall Healthcare for their sustainability efforts,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!”

Darryl Patterson, COO of PCT Corp. and President of 21st Healthcare, Inc., stated, “We are pleased that Crothall Healthcare chose our HOCl generator which was instrumental in Crothall Healthcare winning the BIG Sustainability Award.”

21st Century Healthcare, Inc. is working with other healthcare facilities and healthcare systems. We will keep the market apprised as these contracts come to fruition.

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing, and providing sustainable, eco-friendly disinfecting, cleaning, and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp), 21st Century Healthcare, Inc. and 21st Century Energy Solutions, Inc.

