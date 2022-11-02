Vitro3D, a company developing novel volumetric 3D printing solutions has raised $1.3M in an oversubscribed seed financing

Boulder, CO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitro3D, a volumetric 3D printing company capable of printing complex objects in seconds, has raised $1.3M in an oversubscribed seed round led by Buff Gold Ventures, with participation from several angel investors, Rockies Venture Club, Caruso Ventures, and The Deming Center Venture Fund. Vitro3D is a spin out from University of Colorado Boulder and a client company of Innosphere Ventures through The Colorado Life Science Incubation Program.

Vitro3D’s innovative volumetric 3D printing method solves the current limitations of the photopolymer 3D printing industry, printing, in seconds, larger and more complex items through its novel cartridge-based geometry. The company is initially focused on new approaches to producing dental aligners and scaffolds for 3D cell culture and tissue engineering.

“Our proprietary volumetric 3D printing technology leverages novel algorithms, proprietary hardware and materials science allowing us to disrupt industries such as dental aligner manufacturing,” said Dr. Camila Uzcategui, cofounder and CEO of Vitro3D. “This funding will enable us to demonstrate the power of our revolutionary 3D printing technology, which offers the potential to change the way complex structures including intricate custom medical products will be rapidly manufactured.”

“Vitro3D’s volumetric 3D printer will disrupt how complex and custom products are manufactured in the future,” said Mark Lupa, General Partner of Buff Gold Ventures. "The speed and detail of the products they can produce has broad applicability across multiple industries and we are excited to work with this great team.”

Vitro3D is reimagining manufacturing by using a proprietary cartridge-based volumetric 3D printing technique to disrupt how medical devices and tissue engineering tools are fabricated. With the combined power of innovative hardware, software and materials formulations, Vitro3D enables rapid (sub-minute), high-resolution production of parts that have a broader range of material properties and require minimal post-processing. To learn more about how we’re delivering on the promise of 3D printing, visit www.vitro3D.com

