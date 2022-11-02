World-Class Fragrance Education Resource, The Fragrance Conservatory, Continues to Grow

WASHINGTON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance Creators Association announced today the addition of nearly 150 ingredients to its award-winning FragranceConservatory.com—the go-to resource for world-class science and information to enhance understanding and appreciation for fragrance. Now including 448 fragrance ingredient profiles, the site exists to provide information on ingredients in scented home and fabric care, beauty and personal care products, and fine fragrances. Alongside dedicated pages on fragrance safety, well-being benefits, history and more, the website's Ingredient Directory features profiles on the scent, origins, safety, and more of individual fragrance ingredients.

"FragranceConservatory.com operationalizes our members' commitment to empowering consumers with high-quality information about the fragrances contained in the products they use every day," said Farah K. Ahmed, president & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "We encourage all companies along the fragrance value chain to link to the site so, together, we can advance consumer knowledge and understanding about the safety and important well-being benefits fragrance delivers. We are proud of the continued growth of this essential resource to ensure that fragrance facts and insights remain accessible to everyone."

FragranceConservatory.com is developed by a coalition of pioneering Fragrance Creators members, including Arylessence, Bedoukian Research, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, CHANEL, Citrus & Allied Essences, The Clorox Company, LANXESS, The Estée Lauder Companies, Johnson & Johnson, The Lermond Company, Procter & Gamble, Revlon, Robertet USA, SC Johnson, and Takasago International Corporation (USA). The website is also supported by essential technical considerations from the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials and the International Fragrance Association. Follow the latest updates on Instagram: @fragranceconservatory.

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' 60+ member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance and industrial and institutional products. In addition, our members include companies that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. We are an active participant in IFRA and have a designated representative on the IFRA Board to help ensure the association's membership is represented in global discussions and the North American perspective is considered in global fragrance positions and policies. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance—www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about our work for people, perfume and the planet at fragrancecreators.org.

Contact Information:

Malory Todd

mtodd@fragrancecreators.org



