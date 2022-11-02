Global Vegetable Juice Concentrates Market to Reach $44 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vegetable Juice Concentrates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033220/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Liquid Concentrate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$16.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Powder Concentrate segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR
The Vegetable Juice Concentrates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Puree Concentrate Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
In the global Puree Concentrate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -
Agrana Investment Corp
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Diana Naturals
Doehler Group
Ingredion Incorporated
Kanegrade Limited
Skypeople Fruit Juice, Inc.
Sudzucker AG
Sunopta, Inc.
SVZ International B.V.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033220/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vegetable Juice Concentrates - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033220/?utm_source=GNW
Global Vegetable Juice Concentrates Market to Reach $44 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vegetable Juice Concentrates estimated at US$27. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.
New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vegetable Juice Concentrates Industry"