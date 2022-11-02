Global Vegan Cosmetics Market to Reach $24.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vegan Cosmetics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033218/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Skin Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hair Care segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Vegan Cosmetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027.







Makeup Segment to Record 5% CAGR



In the global Makeup segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Arbonne

Bare Blossom

Beauty Without Cruelty (BWC)

Billy Jealousy

Ecco Bella

Emma Jean Cosmetics

Modern Minerals Makeup

MuLondon Organic

Nature’s Gate

Pacifica





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033218/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Vegan Cosmetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegan

Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Skin

Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Skin Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Skin Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hair

Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Hair Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hair Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Makeup by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Makeup by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Makeup by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hypermarkets /

Supermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for eCommerce by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for eCommerce by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specialty Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Specialty Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Departmental Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Departmental Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Departmental Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Distribution

Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 31: World Vegan Cosmetics Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Vegan Cosmetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegan

Cosmetics by Product - Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by Product -

Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Skin Care,

Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegan

Cosmetics by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets /

Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores

and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce,

Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores,

Departmental Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Product - Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by Product -

Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Skin Care,

Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets /

Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores

and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce,

Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores,

Departmental Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Vegan Cosmetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Product - Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by Product -

Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Skin Care,

Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets /

Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores

and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce,

Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores,

Departmental Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Vegan Cosmetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Product - Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by Product -

Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Skin Care,

Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets /

Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores

and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce,

Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores,

Departmental Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Vegan Cosmetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Product - Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by Product -

Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Skin Care,

Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets /

Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores

and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce,

Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores,

Departmental Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Vegan Cosmetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Product - Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by Product -

Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Skin Care,

Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets /

Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores

and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce,

Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores,

Departmental Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Vegan Cosmetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Product - Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by

Product - Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Skin Care,

Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets /

Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores

and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce,

Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores,

Departmental Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Product - Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by Product -

Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Skin Care,

Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets /

Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores

and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce,

Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores,

Departmental Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Vegan Cosmetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegan

Cosmetics by Product - Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by Product -

Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Skin Care, Hair Care,

Makeup and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vegan

Cosmetics by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets /

Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores

and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce,

Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores,

Departmental Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Product - Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by Product -

Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Skin Care,

Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets /

Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores

and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce,

Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores,

Departmental Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Product - Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by Product -

Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Skin Care,

Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets /

Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores

and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce,

Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores,

Departmental Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Vegan Cosmetics by Product - Skin Care, Hair Care,

Makeup and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics

by Product - Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vegan

Cosmetics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Vegan Cosmetics by Distribution Channel -

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores,

Departmental Stores and Other Distribution Channels -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics

by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets / Supermarkets,

eCommerce, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores and Other

Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vegan

Cosmetics by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce,

Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores and Other Distribution

Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Vegan Cosmetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vegan Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vegan Cosmetics by Product - Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by

Product - Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Skin Care,

Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vegan Cosmetics by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets /

Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores

and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce,

Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores,

Departmental Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Vegan Cosmetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Product - Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by

Product - Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Vegan Cosmetics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Skin Care,

Hair Care, Makeup and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vegan Cosmetics by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets /

Supermarkets, eCommerce, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores

and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Vegan Cosmetics by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033218/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________