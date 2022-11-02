Global Variable Air Volume Box Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Variable Air Volume Box Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033217/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Single-Duct, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dual-Duct segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Variable Air Volume Box market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.







Induction Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR



In the global Induction segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$639.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$951.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Advanced Air (UK) Ltd

Air Master Equipments Emirates LLC

Barcol-Air

BES-Tech, Inc.

Betec Cad

Beyond & Brothers Development Co Ltd

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Dynacraft Air Controls

EB Air Control Inc.

Halton Group





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Variable Air Volume Box - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

