Media Advisory: Canadian Labour Congress President Bea Bruske Available to Speak on Fall Economic Update

OTTAWA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, is available to talk about what the Canada’s unions expect to hear from Minister Freeland in Thursday’s fall economic update.



Recently, the CLC and Centre for Future Work released a report, ‘A Cure Worse than the Disease? Toward a More Balanced Understanding of Inflation and What to Do About It, ’ which highlights the increasing inequality between workers and corporations. Business profits have reached their highest-ever share of GDP while workers’ share of GDP has decreased since 2019.

“The government needs to move now on programs that will mitigate the impact of increasing costs and higher interest rates on people who are struggling. That means reforming the tax system so that corporations pay their fair share, so that investments in social programs that will ease the burden on workers can be increased,” said Bruske.

“The end of the enhanced EI measures, put in place to help workers through job losses and layoffs during the pandemic, means thousands of workers who depended on these benefits are now struggling to qualify, while costs for everyday necessities like food, fuel and housing continue to skyrocket,” continued Bruske.

“The pandemic has shown us a gap in our care systems and we are now facing a care crisis in Canada,” said Bruske. “In order to meet the current and rising care needs, the government needs to increase investments in public care services.”

To arrange an interview, please contact:

CLC Media Relations

media@clcctc.ca

613-526-7426