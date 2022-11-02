Global Genomics And Proteomics Reagents Research Kits And Analytical Instrumentation Market Size to grow USD 92 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 11%

New York, United States , Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Genomics And Proteomics Reagents Research Kits And Analytical Instrumentation Market size to grow from USD 36 billion in 2021 to USD 92 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period. The Genomics and proteomics reagents research kits and analytical instrumentation market has grown due to the increased investment in the pharmaceutical sector and the increase demand for better diagnostic technologies. Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period

The instrumentation and analytical tools [chromatography, mass spectrometry, thermal cyclers, next-gen sequencing] segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the product type, the global genomics and proteomics reagents research kits and analytical instrumentation market is categorized into Instrumentation and Analytical Tools [ Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, Thermal Cyclers, Next Gen Sequencing], and Reagent & Research Kits [ Sample Prep Kits, Electrophoresis Kits, Purification Kits, BioChips]. The instrumentation and analytical tools [ chromatography, mass spectrometry, thermal cyclers, next-gen sequencing] segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Due to the rise in chronic disorders and the increase in the adoption of proteomics in disease diagnostics this segment is dominating.

Global Genomics And Proteomics Reagents Research Kits And Analytical Instrumentation Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Instrumentation, and Analytical Tools [ Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, Thermal Cyclers, Next Gen Sequencing], and Reagent & Research Kits [ Sample Prep Kits, Electrophoresis Kits, Purification Kits, BioChips]), By End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Organizations, and Research Laboratories), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the genomics and proteomics reagents research kits and analytical instrumentation market is categorized into Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Organizations, and Research Laboratories. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In pharmaceutical and biotechnology, the basic ideas of biotechnology are used to make drugs. Bioformulations, like vaccines, antibodies, and drugs made from nucleic acid, make up the vast majority of therapeutic medicines on the market today.

Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global genomics and proteomics reagents research kits and analytical instrumentation market has been segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. North America is expected to be the largest market. Because of the high demand for research and development activities and the rising production of genomics and proteomics, this region has become dominant.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

