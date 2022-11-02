Global Vacuum Evaporators Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vacuum Evaporators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033212/?utm_source=GNW
Thermal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Heat Pump segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $650.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR
The Vacuum Evaporators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$650.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$805.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$517.8 Million by the year 2027.
Mechanical Vapor Recompression Segment to Record 7.6% CAGR
In the global Mechanical Vapor Recompression segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$521.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$838.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
3R Technology
3V Tech S.P.A.
Alfa Laval
Belmar Technologies Ltd.
Bucher Unipektin
Condorchem Envitech
De Dietrich Process Systems
Eco-Techno S.R.L.
Encon Evaporators
GEA Group AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033212/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vacuum Evaporators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Thermal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heat
Pump by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Heat Pump by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Heat Pump by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mechanical Vapor Recompression by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Mechanical Vapor
Recompression by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Vapor
Recompression by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical & Petrochemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Chemical & Petrochemical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical &
Petrochemical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics & Semiconductor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Electronics & Semiconductor
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics &
Semiconductor by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Product Processing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Vacuum Evaporators Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Vacuum Evaporators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vacuum
Evaporators by Technology - Thermal, Heat Pump and Mechanical
Vapor Recompression - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
Technology - Thermal, Heat Pump and Mechanical Vapor
Recompression Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal,
Heat Pump and Mechanical Vapor Recompression for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vacuum
Evaporators by End-Use - Energy & Power, Food & Beverage,
Pharmaceutical, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Chemical &
Petrochemical and Electronics & Semiconductor - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by End-Use -
Energy & Power, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other
End-Uses, Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical and Electronics &
Semiconductor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Uses,
Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical and Electronics &
Semiconductor for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vacuum
Evaporators by Application - Wastewater Treatment, Product
Processing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
Application - Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by Technology - Thermal, Heat Pump and
Mechanical Vapor Recompression - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
Technology - Thermal, Heat Pump and Mechanical Vapor
Recompression Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal,
Heat Pump and Mechanical Vapor Recompression for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by End-Use - Energy & Power, Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Chemical &
Petrochemical and Electronics & Semiconductor - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
End-Use - Energy & Power, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical,
Other End-Uses, Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical and
Electronics & Semiconductor Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Uses,
Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical and Electronics &
Semiconductor for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by Application - Wastewater Treatment,
Product Processing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
Application - Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Vacuum Evaporators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by Technology - Thermal, Heat Pump and
Mechanical Vapor Recompression - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
Technology - Thermal, Heat Pump and Mechanical Vapor
Recompression Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal,
Heat Pump and Mechanical Vapor Recompression for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by End-Use - Energy & Power, Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Chemical &
Petrochemical and Electronics & Semiconductor - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
End-Use - Energy & Power, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical,
Other End-Uses, Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical and
Electronics & Semiconductor Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Uses,
Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical and Electronics &
Semiconductor for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by Application - Wastewater Treatment,
Product Processing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
Application - Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Vacuum Evaporators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by Technology - Thermal, Heat Pump and
Mechanical Vapor Recompression - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
Technology - Thermal, Heat Pump and Mechanical Vapor
Recompression Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal,
Heat Pump and Mechanical Vapor Recompression for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by End-Use - Energy & Power, Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Chemical &
Petrochemical and Electronics & Semiconductor - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
End-Use - Energy & Power, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical,
Other End-Uses, Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical and
Electronics & Semiconductor Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Uses,
Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical and Electronics &
Semiconductor for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by Application - Wastewater Treatment,
Product Processing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
Application - Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Vacuum Evaporators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by Technology - Thermal, Heat Pump and
Mechanical Vapor Recompression - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
Technology - Thermal, Heat Pump and Mechanical Vapor
Recompression Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal,
Heat Pump and Mechanical Vapor Recompression for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by End-Use - Energy & Power, Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Chemical &
Petrochemical and Electronics & Semiconductor - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
End-Use - Energy & Power, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical,
Other End-Uses, Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical and
Electronics & Semiconductor Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Uses,
Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical and Electronics &
Semiconductor for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by Application - Wastewater Treatment,
Product Processing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
Application - Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Vacuum Evaporators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by Technology - Thermal, Heat Pump and
Mechanical Vapor Recompression - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
Technology - Thermal, Heat Pump and Mechanical Vapor
Recompression Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal,
Heat Pump and Mechanical Vapor Recompression for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by End-Use - Energy & Power, Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Chemical &
Petrochemical and Electronics & Semiconductor - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
End-Use - Energy & Power, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical,
Other End-Uses, Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical and
Electronics & Semiconductor Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Uses,
Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical and Electronics &
Semiconductor for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by Application - Wastewater Treatment,
Product Processing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
Application - Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Vacuum Evaporators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by Technology - Thermal, Heat Pump and
Mechanical Vapor Recompression - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
Technology - Thermal, Heat Pump and Mechanical Vapor
Recompression Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermal, Heat Pump and Mechanical Vapor Recompression for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by End-Use - Energy & Power, Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Chemical &
Petrochemical and Electronics & Semiconductor - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
End-Use - Energy & Power, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical,
Other End-Uses, Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical and
Electronics & Semiconductor Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Uses,
Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical and Electronics &
Semiconductor for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by Application - Wastewater Treatment,
Product Processing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
Application - Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by Technology - Thermal, Heat Pump and
Mechanical Vapor Recompression - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
Technology - Thermal, Heat Pump and Mechanical Vapor
Recompression Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal,
Heat Pump and Mechanical Vapor Recompression for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by End-Use - Energy & Power, Food &
Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Uses, Automotive, Chemical &
Petrochemical and Electronics & Semiconductor - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
End-Use - Energy & Power, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical,
Other End-Uses, Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical and
Electronics & Semiconductor Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Power, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Uses,
Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical and Electronics &
Semiconductor for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum Evaporators by Application - Wastewater Treatment,
Product Processing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Vacuum Evaporators by
Application - Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Evaporators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Vacuum Evaporators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vacuum
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033212/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Vacuum Evaporators Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vacuum Evaporators estimated at US$2. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3. 8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vacuum Evaporators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033212/?utm_source=GNW