Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033211/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Syringes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Jet Injectors segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Vaccine Delivery Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Devices Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Other Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$333.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$435.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
3M
Becton Dickinson & Company
BioJect Medical Technologies, Inc. (Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
Corium International, Inc
Gerresheimer AG
Pharmajet, Inc
Schott AG
Valeritas
Vaxxas
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033211/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vaccine Delivery Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syringes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Syringes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Syringes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Jet
Injectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Jet Injectors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Jet Injectors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Devices by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intramuscular Vaccination by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Intramuscular Vaccination
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Intramuscular
Vaccination by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subcutaneous Vaccination by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Subcutaneous Vaccination by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Subcutaneous
Vaccination by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intradermal Vaccination by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Intradermal Vaccination by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Intradermal Vaccination
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Route of Administrations by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Route of
Administrations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Route of
Administrations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors
and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices by
Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery Devices
by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Syringes,
Jet Injectors and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Route Of Administration -
Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination,
Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of Administrations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices by
Route Of Administration - Intramuscular Vaccination,
Subcutaneous Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other
Route of Administrations Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery Devices
by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination,
Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of Administrations for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors
and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices
by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Route Of Administration -
Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination,
Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of Administrations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices
by Route Of Administration - Intramuscular Vaccination,
Subcutaneous Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other
Route of Administrations Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous
Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of
Administrations for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors
and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices by
Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Route Of Administration -
Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination,
Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of Administrations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices by
Route Of Administration - Intramuscular Vaccination,
Subcutaneous Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other
Route of Administrations Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous
Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of
Administrations for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors
and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices by
Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Route Of Administration -
Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination,
Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of Administrations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices by
Route Of Administration - Intramuscular Vaccination,
Subcutaneous Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other
Route of Administrations Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous
Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of
Administrations for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors
and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices
by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Route Of Administration -
Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination,
Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of Administrations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices
by Route Of Administration - Intramuscular Vaccination,
Subcutaneous Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other
Route of Administrations Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous
Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of
Administrations for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors
and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices
by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Route Of Administration -
Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination,
Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of Administrations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices
by Route Of Administration - Intramuscular Vaccination,
Subcutaneous Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other
Route of Administrations Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous
Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of
Administrations for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors
and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices
by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Route Of Administration -
Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination,
Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of Administrations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices
by Route Of Administration - Intramuscular Vaccination,
Subcutaneous Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other
Route of Administrations Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous
Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of
Administrations for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors
and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices by
Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Route Of Administration -
Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination,
Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of Administrations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices by
Route Of Administration - Intramuscular Vaccination,
Subcutaneous Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other
Route of Administrations Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous
Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of
Administrations for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vaccine
Delivery Devices by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other
Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices by
Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery Devices
by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Syringes,
Jet Injectors and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vaccine
Delivery Devices by Route Of Administration - Intramuscular
Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination
and Other Route of Administrations - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices by
Route Of Administration - Intramuscular Vaccination,
Subcutaneous Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other
Route of Administrations Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery Devices
by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination,
Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of Administrations for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors
and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices by
Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Route Of Administration -
Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination,
Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of Administrations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices by
Route Of Administration - Intramuscular Vaccination,
Subcutaneous Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other
Route of Administrations Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous
Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of
Administrations for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors
and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices
by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Route Of Administration -
Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination,
Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of Administrations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery Devices
by Route Of Administration - Intramuscular Vaccination,
Subcutaneous Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other
Route of Administrations Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous
Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of
Administrations for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vaccine Delivery Devices by Device - Syringes, Jet
Injectors and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine
Delivery Devices by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vaccine Delivery Devices by Route Of Administration -
Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination,
Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of Administrations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Route Of Administration - Intramuscular Vaccination,
Subcutaneous Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other
Route of Administrations Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine
Delivery Devices by Route Of Administration - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular Vaccination,
Subcutaneous Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other
Route of Administrations for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vaccine Delivery Devices by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine
Delivery Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vaccine Delivery Devices by Device - Syringes, Jet
Injectors and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine
Delivery Devices by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vaccine Delivery Devices by Route Of Administration -
Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination,
Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of Administrations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Route Of Administration - Intramuscular Vaccination,
Subcutaneous Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other
Route of Administrations Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine
Delivery Devices by Route Of Administration - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular Vaccination,
Subcutaneous Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other
Route of Administrations for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors
and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Device - Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Syringes, Jet Injectors and Other Devices for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccine Delivery Devices by Route Of Administration -
Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination,
Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of Administrations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Route Of Administration - Intramuscular Vaccination,
Subcutaneous Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other
Route of Administrations Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Vaccine Delivery
Devices by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous
Vaccination, Intradermal Vaccination and Other Route of
Administrations for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033211/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vaccine Delivery Devices estimated at US$5. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033211/?utm_source=GNW