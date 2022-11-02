Celebrating a Decade of Fairfield County Giving

Norwalk, CT, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for nonprofit participation in Fairfield County’s Giving Day 2023 — the 10th and final annual fundraising day powered by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation.

Generously supported by champion sponsor Bank of America, February 23 will bring donors together throughout Fairfield County and beyond to empower local nonprofit organizations in a 24-hour giving marathon.

After nine years of hosting the successful event and helping build the online fundraising capacity of hundreds of nonprofit partners, the Foundation will make 2023 the final Giving Day. This year will round out a full decade of inspired giving.

In alignment with the Foundation’s new strategic plan, Fairfield County Forward, the Foundation will continue to support nonprofit capacity building in the future through the responsive programming of its Center for Nonprofit Excellence.

Fairfield County’s Giving Day has historically addressed the fundraising capacity needs of local nonprofits by providing tools and resources so organizations of any size can maximize their efforts year-round.

“We know those needs will continue to exist,” said Mendi Blue Paca, President & CEO of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. “But we listened deeply to our nonprofit community and realized that the fundraising landscape has evolved. So, now is an ideal time to envision innovative, new strategies to support our partners.”

“As we close this chapter, we look forward to celebrating this last traditional Giving Day as a true testament of how our community can collectively strengthen the organizations on the front lines of creating positive impact,” Blue Paca continued. “With our new strategic focus, we will be increasingly guided by the people and organizations closest to the issues facing our county. We couldn’t be more inspired by the possibilities.”

Since launching in 2014, Fairfield County’s Giving Day has raised more than $13.75 million for area nonprofits.

In 2022, over 400 nonprofits received more than $2.2 million through almost 17,000 gifts, by nearly 13,000 individuals and families – with many of those contributions under $100.

“The power of Giving Day comes down to people – people who dedicate themselves to making a difference in their communities,” said Bill Tommins, President, Bank of America Southern Connecticut. “Whether you work for a nonprofit or invest in important local causes, Giving Day exemplifies the positive, collective impact we can have on our community. After nearly a decade as champion sponsor, Bank of America looks forward to seeing the far-reaching effects of this year’s event.”

Fairfield County nonprofits are invited to register for Giving Day 2023 at FCGives.org. To make the most of Giving Day, The Community Foundation encourages nonprofits to register early to gain special access to online training, tips, and tools. As an added incentive, nonprofits that register before December 2 will receive a discounted registration fee of $35. After December 2, the fee increases to $50. Participation fees are not a barrier to participation – fee waivers are available. Please reach out to Rebecca Cordero (rcordero@fccfoundation.org) to inquire.

About Fairfield County’s Community Foundation

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation is partnering with our community to create a county where every person has an equitable opportunity to thrive. We work closely with community organizations, nonprofits, businesses, and philanthropists to address challenges and identify opportunities to create a stronger, more vibrant community. Informed by three decades of partnering with and serving our community, we have awarded more than $390 million in grants to nonprofits in Fairfield County and beyond. Learn more at FCCFoundation.org. Sign up for Foundation email updates here. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bank of America

At Bank of America, we’re guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We’re delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It’s demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).

To Learn More

Local nonprofits with questions about Giving Day 2023 should contact Rebecca Cordero (rcordero@fccfoundation.org) at Fairfield County’s Community Foundation.

Other community members with questions about supporting Giving Day should contact Rebecca Mandell (rmandell@fccfoundation.org) at Fairfield County’s Community Foundation.

