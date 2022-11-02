Tanenbaum Keale Bolsters Seattle Office With Experienced In-House Counsel Litigator

SEATTLE, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanenbaum Keale LLP is pleased to announce attorney Daniel A. Womac has joined the firm as special counsel in the Seattle office.

Womac brings a diverse background of legal experience to a private practice focused in the areas of product liability and mass tort litigation. He handles matters from inception to appeal, when necessary, and has extensive experience in both plaintiff and defense representation in jury and bench trials, arbitrations, and mediations. His work in both in-house counsel and governmental roles informs his approach and ability to understand and navigate complex civil litigation proceedings through to successful resolutions for his clients.

Prior to entering private practice, Womac served as vice president for commercial counsel at a national titling company, where he coordinated and directed title teams throughout the United States on hundreds of millions of annual real estate transactions. He previously served as trial and general counsel for the same company for more than a decade.

Womac’s government roles included serving as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Pierce County, Washington, and as an attorney and claims officer with the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services in the Division of Child Support.

“Tanenbaum Keale maintains a national reputation as a leader in product liability and associated litigation because of our experienced and knowledgeable bench,” said Christopher S. Marks, Tanenbaum Keale office managing partner in Seattle. “Daniel will be able to connect with our clients because he truly understands the concerns and priorities for in-house law departments in today’s legal environment, while also bringing a track record of trial successes that underscores his ability to develop strategies and utilize any potential resolution method to help them achieve specific objectives.”

Womac is admitted to practice law in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and New York. He completed his undergraduate studies at Santa Clara University and earned his law degree at Gonzaga University School of Law.

About Tanenbaum Keale LLP

Tanenbaum Keale LLP is a litigation boutique representing leading national and international corporations in matters ranging from product liability and catastrophic injury to environmental and toxic tort litigation. Tanenbaum Keale provides these services from a platform that integrates decades of litigation management, resolution, trial and appellate experience with cutting edge technological tools that provide unique opportunities for collaboration and partnerships with clients. Together with its litigation technology subsidiary Xerdict Group LLC, Tanenbaum Keale has offices in Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

