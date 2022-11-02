CFund Capital Announces the Issuance of Platform Token CFT and Announces Token Economics

Markham, ON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFund Capital has now issued its platform token CFT via the Ethereum blockchain, according to CFund Capital's official Twitter feed (@CFundcc). According to the token economics model published by the CFund team, 90% of the CFT token will be used for airdrop and mining rewards.

Robert Levin, CEO of CFund Capital, said that the CFund team will empower CFT through acquisition, investment and other forms in the next 3 years. The use scenarios of CFT will include NFT, DeFi, GameFi, CEX, Payment, crypto wallet and other blockchain fields.



CFund Platform token CFT introduction:



Token name: CFT Token

Total tokens: 1 billion

Token type: Deflationary token

Address: 0xc21cba6217ca97de70dc0078d190c210cb437d38

Distribution of Tokens:

1.CFT Foundation: 10%

2. Airdrop and mining rewards: 90%





What problem does the issue of CFund platform token CFT solve?

With the issuance of CFT tokens, more liquidity claims will be released for the Cfund market maker team. And turn projects into models for long-term, sustainable growth. The distribution mechanism of CFT tokens will provide more profits for users of liquidity mining and market makers.

The issuance of CFT tokens revealed its layout plan in the field of Web3.0. Blockchain projects such as NFT, DeFi, and GameFi are all hot topics today. With the opening of the layout, Cfund Capital will have the opportunity to establish contacts with many outstanding companies in the field of Web3.0 and reach opportunities for cooperation, investment and acquisition.

For more information about CFT, the token CFT on the Cfund Capital platform, and plans for the pre-sale of CFT tokens, token airdrops, etc., please pay attention to the announcements on Cfund's official website and official Twitter.

contact information:

Company name: CFund Capital Canada Inc

Email: sc@cfund.cc

City: Markham

Country: Canada

Twitter：https://twitter.com/CFundCC

Telegram：https://t.me/OfficialCFundcc

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.