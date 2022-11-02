Global UV Adhesives Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UV Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033207/?utm_source=GNW
Cyanoacrylate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$612.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Acrylic segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $306 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR
The UV Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$306 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$491.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 9.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$304 Million by the year 2027.
Epoxy Segment to Record 10.5% CAGR
In the global Epoxy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$152.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$292.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
3M Company
Ashland Inc.
Beacon Adhesives Inc.
Bohle Ltd.
Chemence Inc.
Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC
Dymax Corporation
Electro-Lite Corporation
Electronic Materials Inc.
Epoxy Technology Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
UV Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cyanoacrylate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Cyanoacrylate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cyanoacrylate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Epoxy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Silicone by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicone by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Bonding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Glass Bonding by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass Bonding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World UV Adhesives Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,
Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -
Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other
Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,
Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,
Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Application -
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,
Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -
Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and
Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,
Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,
Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for UV Adhesives by
Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,
Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,
Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -
Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and
Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,
Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,
Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Application -
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,
Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -
Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and
Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,
Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,
Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Application -
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,
Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -
Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and
Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,
Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,
Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for UV Adhesives by
Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,
Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,
Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -
Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and
Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,
Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,
Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for UV Adhesives by
Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,
Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,
Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin
Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane
and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,
Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,
Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for UV Adhesives by
Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,
Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,
Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -
Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and
Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,
Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,
Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Application -
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,
Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -
Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other
Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,
Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,
Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Application -
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,
Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -
Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and
Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,
Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,
Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 99: Spain Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Application -
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Spain 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,
Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin
Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane
and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,
Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,
Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 105: Russia Historic Review for UV Adhesives by
Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,
Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 106: Russia 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for UV Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate,
Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for UV Adhesives by
Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone,
Polyurethane and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for UV Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other
Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for UV Adhesives by
Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,
Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for UV Adhesives by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Adhesives by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for UV Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,
Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Adhesives by
Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone,
Polyurethane and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for UV Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other
Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Adhesives by
Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,
Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 121: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass
Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 122: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
UV Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,
Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Australia Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin
Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane
and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
