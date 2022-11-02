Global UV Adhesives Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UV Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033207/?utm_source=GNW

Cyanoacrylate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$612.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Acrylic segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $306 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR



The UV Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$306 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$491.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 9.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$304 Million by the year 2027.







Epoxy Segment to Record 10.5% CAGR



In the global Epoxy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$152.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$292.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

3M Company

Ashland Inc.

Beacon Adhesives Inc.

Bohle Ltd.

Chemence Inc.

Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC

Dymax Corporation

Electro-Lite Corporation

Electronic Materials Inc.

Epoxy Technology Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033207/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

UV Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cyanoacrylate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Cyanoacrylate by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cyanoacrylate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Epoxy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Silicone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Bonding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Glass Bonding by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass Bonding by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World UV Adhesives Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other

Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Application -

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,

Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Application -

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Application -

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,

Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,

Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane

and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,

Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Application -

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other

Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Application -

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Application -

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Spain 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane

and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 105: Russia Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,

Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Russia 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for UV Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone,

Polyurethane and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other

Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for UV Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other

Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,

Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for UV Adhesives by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for UV Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone,

Polyurethane and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other

Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for UV Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other

Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,

Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 121: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 122: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

UV Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Australia Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane

and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033207/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________