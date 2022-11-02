Radix Highlights Data Infrastructure Governance Program at AVEVA World 2022

HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVEVA Global Alliance Partner Radix Engineering and Software will be presenting and exhibiting as a Gold Sponsor at AVEVA World San Francisco 2022 November 14-17, 2022, Booth #1.



Radix will present a Data Infrastructure Governance Program on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10:45 a.m. in the Moscone Center, Room 2006 as part of the Innovation and Technology Track. The presentation will cover typical data infrastructure maturity levels, highlighting a methodology that outlines steps on how to structure a governance program that supports scaling, using the data infrastructures with minimum added cost. Additionally, Radix will also preview a new solution that monitors all the elements of the data infrastructure proactively, improving overall efficiency of a governance program.

Commented Leo Vitor Learth, Upstream Oil and Gas Principal for Radix: “Real time data governance is a challenge for corporations going through digital transformation. The applications that transform the business with greater visibility, predictability, new sources of revenue and cost reduction opportunities are undeniably dependent on data infrastructures, such as the PI System, which must be properly governed to deliver the entire value creation and capture prospects. Functions like data quality and data operations, help desk, architecture and server management, security, standards, and best practices must be organized, managed, and adjusted to the corporation current and desired digital maturity level.”

As both an AVEVA Strategic Global Alliance Partner and former OSIsoft Premier partner, Radix holds a unique position as an AVEVA partner to apply leading technologies to the whole lifecycle of industrial facilities and assets: from engineering to operations and maintenance. This integration between Radix and AVEVA portfolio will be the highlight at AVEVA World, and Radix leaders will be available for 1:1 meetings to discuss industry interests, challenges, and how to unlock data and maximize value creation.

To know more about Radix capabilities, get insights and to schedule a 1:1 meeting: https://content.radixeng.com/radix-aveva-world

About Radix Engineering & Software

Founded in 2010, Radix Engineering & Software is a privately held global engineering, software, and Operations/Information Technology consulting company with more than 1,300 employees around the world. Radix provides technology-based solutions to industrial customers focused on the Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Power, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, and Food & Beverage industries, as well as non-industrial customers focused on Transportation, Education, Healthcare, Financial, and Entertainment industries. Radix’s North American headquarters are in Houston, TX with the Global HQ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. With a strong focus on results, people, and long-term relationships, Radix has been developing projects in more than 35 countries worldwide. Follow Radix on Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radix-us/

For more information contact:

Radix Company Contact:

Ana Carolina Parreira Mastrangelo ana.mastrangelo@radixeng.com

Radix Engineering, + (832) 377-9601

Radix Media Contact:

Becky Stevens, Rebecca.stevens.ext@Radix.com/ becky.stevens@virtualmarketing-pr.com

Virtual Marketing +1 (713) 444-6860