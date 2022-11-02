Yoshino Technology Introduces First Solid-State Technology (SST) Battery in a Portable Power Station

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAPEX – Yoshino Technology announced today the launch of the first solid-state technology (SST) battery in 330-, 660-, 2000- and 4000-watt power stations, offering more power in a smaller, safer power station for uses ranging from outdoor family and outdoor adventure to home backup and industrial settings.



These portable power stations are built around a state-of-the-art solid electrolyte in place of the bulky and flammable liquid electrolyte found in traditional lithium batteries, which improves performance and represents a giant leap forward for battery technology. Higher energy density means the same amount of power fits into a smaller, lighter package compared to traditional lithium batteries. Whereas liquid electrolytes are flammable and can catch fire if a battery is damaged or overheated, SST batteries have greatly reduced risk because they use a solid electrolyte.

SST batteries also allows for faster charging—up to 80% capacity in under an hour—giving users reliable, portable power that’s ready to go when they are. SST batteries provide up to twice the power per pound of traditional lithium batteries, meaning users can carry more power to tackle bigger tasks.

“We’re excited to be the first to market with a SST battery in a portable power station,” said Vince Caito, Vice President, Marketing & Product Development, Yoshino Technology. “Our portable power stations will enhance a wide array of lifestyles -- from van life and outdoor adventure, to powering your outdoor business and providing home backup power in case of power outages -- with a smaller, lighter, safer option at the leading edge of solid-state technology. Whether you find yourself in a tent, car, home, RV or worksite, we have the right power station for your needs.”

Yoshino portable power stations can be recharged using both AC and DC inputs, portable solar panels, and even USB-C on supported models. With nearly silent operation and no exhaust fumes, Yoshino power stations can be safely used indoors or out and at times when the loud noise of a gasoline-powered generator would be inappropriate.

Yoshino portable power stations are available at www.yoshinopower.com, with prices starting at $349.00 retail. Product availability starts in January 2023.

According to Allied Market Research®, the global portable battery market is expected to reach $27.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4 percent (2021-2030).

About Yoshino Technology

Southern California-based Yoshino Technology believes that progress and sustainability go hand-in-hand. The company strives to develop new solutions to meet the energy needs of individuals and families everywhere. Yoshino’s innovative solid-state technology (SST) makes for longer-lasting products that are lighter, safer, and greener than traditional lithium batteries. Designed with cleaner energy in mind, Yoshino products provide reliable power on the go, keeping people more connected wherever they are. For more information, visit www.yoshinopower.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stacey Doss, APR

Blue Collar Agency

stacey@bluecollaragency.com

949.285.2362

(image links – next page)

Product Shots

330

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/6wl8aiignxnzu0uncyos6/h?dl=0&rlkey=t2t477j3zoonrpr4xoy4wp4p1

660

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/4m7mt2ppy8qbcmlvjo6a9/h?dl=0&rlkey=7wowjdyhu9faltavaie6oqekc

2000

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/72l8ns0pkh3vtljed2q8d/h?dl=0&rlkey=04lxerqqj2u9ai3yn1qwjn0rv

4000

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/axtg53zvqq66jjm1g2dgv/h?dl=0&rlkey=ud13yuph2yu1un0d5th60u3rl

Lifestyle Shots

Hike Camp

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/yvevnflir5u3dl58wafeh/h?dl=0&rlkey=7wba05hs343n9hk78nrgggpz8

Moto Trip

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/z8vlgyv3vlow8bzr7k6yi/h?dl=0&rlkey=znvmvfk8z7w4yc2luuvqkhl4w

Movie Night

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/m2in6764pyxqiuxixfe6g/h?dl=0&rlkey=zk7i9cm3feyvmog9ynu0q2b21

Power Outage

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/n4aoa3u8f5j1cmexldf0r/h?dl=0&rlkey=255fd721y37gqk7mywgp44e9b

Trail Building

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ncqlerkrby0mhgyush21m/h?dl=0&rlkey=g6f0ff0lr9nsfua0dmpc8es7d