Prospector and TMX Datalinx Sign Reseller Agreement for Canadian Market

WATERVILLE, Maine, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospector today announced that it has signed a reseller agreement with TMX DatalinxⓇ, TMX Group's information services division, for the resale of Prospector's software and data products to its clients.

In 2020, Prospector began consuming TMX Datalinx Canadian corporate disclosure information ("SEDAR") to enable its products and went on to launch the mining industry's first user-friendly, searchable database of technical reports filed under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Since then, Prospector's database has grown to include more than 10,000 mining projects from around the world, owned by over 2,000 mining companies listed on stock exchanges including Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.

This agreement aims to simplify mining data research for TMX Datalinx customers and expand Prospector's access in the Canadian Market.

"We are excited to bring the power of Prospector to TMX Datalinx's customers through this agreement," said Emily King, CEO of Prospector. "Increasing the accessibility and transparency of mining industry data will increase trust and investment in the sector."

"TMX Datalinx is pleased to collaborate with Prospector to enable more intuitive access by investors and analysts to the information and insights in our SEDAR data," said Dominic Dowd, Managing Director, Product Strategy and Analytics, TMX Datalinx.

Prospector is a deep sector investment analytics data platform currently focused on the mining and exploration space, an industry where there is currently a unique gap in data analytics and data technology. As world demand for metal dramatically increases with the focus on electrification, renewable energy, battery metals, and infrastructure growth, Prospector is a user-friendly tool for industry experts and new investors alike.

Prospector's new Analyst tool uses advanced filters to quickly search and filter technical reports for users to view resources and reserves, life of mine and production data, and company leadership. Prospector's Net Present Value (NPV) Calculator tool helps users conduct 'back of the envelope' sensitivity analyses and compare and contrast projects as a key part of their due diligence and deal flow generation process. To learn more, visit prospectorportal.com.

TMX Group is a financial services company that operates global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions. TMX Group facilitates the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. Their key operations provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is the owner and operator of Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and Montréal Exchange. For more information, visit tmx.com.

