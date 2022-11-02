CMG Home Loans Opens Westminster, CO Branch with Branch Managers Mitch Friedman and Jodi Showman

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMG Home Loans, the retail division of the well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm CMG Financial, is expanding its Colorado presence with the addition of a brand-new branch in Westminster. Located between Denver and Boulder, the new branch will be able to serve a large population of home buyers and owners, furthering CMG Home Loan's mission to create more pathways to homeownership.

Leading the new branch will be Branch Manager Mitch Friedman, NMLS# 292021, and Branch Manager Jodi Showman, NMLS# 293518. Mitch Friedman brings over 27 years of mortgage banking experience to CMG. Throughout his career, he has built and managed branches at four different mortgage companies - totaling 20 years of Branch Management experience. Showman has been in the mortgage industry for almost 40 years. Prior to joining CMG, she acted as co-VP of Sales for Colorado. Together, Showman and Friedman make a powerhouse team that will set a solid foundation for CMG's third Colorado branch. With their combined experience, they're poised to help more customers build financial health and wealth through homeownership.

"Our team is very excited to launch this new branch with CMG," says Showman. "We have decades of experience educating buyers and owners in the Denver/Boulder area and are looking forward to serving the local market with the support and resources of a nationwide brand like CMG."

"Joining CMG will be a great benefit for our team and our clients," adds Friedman. "Not only will it allow us to continue helping our local area, but it will allow us to reach more clients with the unique loan programs that CMG offers."

"Mitch Friedman and Jodi Showman are two of the preeminent mortgage bankers in Colorado," says Chip Larson, Western Divisional Vice President, Retail Lending. "They explored over 10 companies before deciding to partner with CMG. Needless to say, with all of the choices they had, their decision to join our company is indicative of the culture of stability and growth that we have built. We are honored to support Mitch, Jodi, and their teams moving forward. A special thank you to Ryan Hatleli, CMG Regional Manager, and the entire CMG team in providing them the support to choose what we feel was the best decision for their group."

Interested in working with experts like Mitch and Jodi? Explore your options here: https://www.cmgfi.com/careers

###

About CMG Home Loans

CMG Home Loans is a nationwide retail mortgage lender and subsidiary of CMG Financial, a well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm founded in 1993. CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA, and FHLMC. CMG Financial is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

Contact Information:

Annaugh Madsen

Copywriter

amadsen@cmgfi.com

(667) 260-6360



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment