Isela Costantini Joins Barrick Board

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) has appointed Isela Costantini to its Board of Directors as an independent director.



Ms Costantini has over 25 years of experience in international business and is currently the chief executive of Grupo Financiero GST, a privately held asset management company that ranks among Argentina’s leading financial groups. Prior to that, she was president and CEO of Argentina’s national airline, Aerolíneas Argentina, as well as president and general director, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, for General Motors.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in social communications and advertising from the Pontificia Universidade Católica do Paraná in Brazil and an MBA in marketing and international business from the Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University in Chicago.

Ms Costantini is a past president of ADEFA, the Automotive Manufacturers' Association in Argentina where she served two terms. She was included in the list of the 500 most influential leaders in Latin America by Bloomberg Línea and has been named by Fortune magazine as one of the 50 most powerful women in business outside the United States. She recently published Un Líder en Vos, a book about leadership, and sits on the boards of CIPPEC (Centro de Implementación de Políticas Públicas para la Equidad y el Crecimiento), a think tank in Argentina, and Food Bank Argentina. Ms. Costantini is also a member of Barrick's International Advisory Board.

Executive chairman John Thornton said Ms Costantini would bring a valuable perspective to the Board with her wealth of experience in business, government and regulatory affairs in Latin America. “Her passion for developing people, building effective teams and creating winning cultures is an ideal fit with Barrick’s partnership culture,” he said.

Enquiries:

Investor and Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com



Website: www.barrick.com