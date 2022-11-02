MetAlert Partners with POD Group and Selects ENO ONE eSIM IoT Connectivity for SmartSole™ Platform

SmartSoles Featured on Gadget Guys Latest Tech for the Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT), a pioneer in the field of wearable GPS human and asset tracking and remote patient monitoring, announced it has selected Pod Group’s ENO ONE IoT SIM cards and advanced connectivity solutions for enterprise IoT applications for its award-winning 2-way GPS SmartSole, a wearable medical monitoring device that is integrated into an orthotic insole allowing discreet and unobtrusive tracking and remote monitoring of Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and Autism sufferers.

This week, the GPS SmartSoles were also featured on the Gadget Guys shares latest tech perfect for the holiday season which aired on the CW syndicate across the U.S. and reaches approximately 3.2 million households.

The GPS SmartSole™, the world’s first invisible tracking and monitoring device, now available in more than 35 countries, uses cellular networks to communicate with the cloud and send alerts to a mobile app or online portal, enabling the location of the wearer to be traced. Boundaries called “Geozones” can be set up to alert the caregiver via email or text if the wearer strays beyond a safe zone.

“Pod is proud to play a crucial role in contributing to improving the quality of life and safety of people around the world” says Pod Group’s Director for Strategic Partnership Development, Alessio Piussi. “This is a clear example of how ENO ONE can help reduce the complexity of rolling out global, mission-critical IoT applications, providing cost-effective, reliable, and future-proofed connectivity.”

Pod Group’s ENO ONE eSIM solution includes an embedded chip inserted into the device to grant maximum hardware robustness. It offers global coverage over different technologies, such as 4G/LTE, CAT-M, and LTE-M, allowing the SmartSole to tap into the low-power cellular options to increase the battery life of the SmartSole which can last up to 7 days.

“The POD Group partnership is a critical component for the launch of our SmartSole plus, a mobile hot spot connected to other wearable devices. This level of 4G and MB IoT connectivity technology will become very valuable to MetAlert due to the amount of biometric and location data, which will need to be transmitted quickly, securely, and inexpensively across the globe,” commented Patrick Bertagna, MetAlert CEO.

Simple global deployment is crucial to MetAlert, which ships its SmartSoles across the world. With the ENO ONE global network covering 185 countries, MetAlert no longer has to worry about dealing with different providers in different geographies; instead, connectivity is managed via one contract.

Every ENO eSIM comes pre-configured with a bootstrap profile, meaning MetAlert no longer has to manually configure each device for a different destination. The eSIM is also provided on a neutral Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) platform. MetAlert owns the eSIM and is not locked into one vendor. On-SIM applets like Zero-Touch Provisioning mean that upon booting up, the device automatically connects to the nearest network and downloads a dedicated local profile.

The innovative design of the SmartSole uses the floor as a reflector to strengthen GPS signals, circumventing the difficult conditions created by locating the device under the foot. This has led to it being used in nursing homes, by the British NIH, and other national care agencies across Europe, and it is supported by local Alzheimer Associations as well as multiple Police, Search & Rescue organizations.

About Pod Group

Pod Group, a Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) company, founded in 1852 represented by 74 subsidiaries and joint ventures in 32 countries and generated 2.31 billion euros in 2020. POD is a specialist in IoT SIM cards and advanced connectivity solutions for enterprise IoT applications, bringing over 20 years’ experience and innovation to the telecommunications market. An Enterprise Network Operator (ENO), Pod goes beyond traditional connectivity service providers to offer unique, customized solutions designed to give enterprises of all sizes ownership and control of their IoT connectivity, from the SIM card right up to a complete private network. With offices worldwide and access to 600+ networks in 185 countries, Pod’s global team supports enterprises across a broad range of sectors as they take ownership of their IoT connectivity. For more information on Pod’s IoT connectivity solutions, please visit: https://www.podgroup.com

About MetAlert

MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT) a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. The Company offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. Utilizing the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. Known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds dozens of patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 40 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers. www.MetAlert.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases “expects,” “would,” “will,” “believes,” and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by MetAlert considering its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that MetAlert believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause MetAlert’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in MetAlert’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained on the SEC Website). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on MetAlert’s forward-looking statements. MetAlert has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.

Disclaimer: MetAlert does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by MetAlert. Further MetAlert cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document’s content by third parties unknown to the company.

General information, investor relations, wholesale licensing, consumer purchase:

MetAlert, Inc.

Tel: 213.489.3019

Email: ir@metalert.com

MetAlert

United Kingdom, London

Nelson Skip Riddle

Tel: +44 7785 364100

Email: nsriddle@metalert.com