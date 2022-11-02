YAAMAVA’ RESORT & CASINO PREMIERES RESIDENT EVIL: VENDETTA BY SEGA SAMMY CREATION

Highland, CA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel was the first to launch the world premiere of Sega Sammy Creation’s newest slot, “Resident Evil: Vendetta.” To celebrate the premiere, Yaamava’ conjured up some spooky encounters on October 30 with zombies roaming the casino floor and the celebrity sighting of Boris Kodjoe, star of “Resident Evil: Afterlife”.

The newest slot addition will be exclusively available at the Highland, CA casino for 30 days. “Resident Evil: Vendetta” is based on the worldwide popular “Resident Evil” game series and movie franchise. This new game will have players sitting on the edge of their seats with anticipation for a big win with the innovative multi-stage feature, zombie feature and the chance to increase the win with the multiplying feature. Each pull is topped off with thrilling sounds and animation.

Sega Sammy Creation SVP of Sales & Business Development Takashi Maekawa is excited that Yaamava’ will be the first to launch the game.

“We are extremely honored to have the opportunity to partner with Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel for an exclusive World Premiere of the game, and to have the players at Yaamava’ experience the thrilling, innovative game features,” said Maekawa.

Three units of the game were officially installed on the casino’s 2nd floor on Monday, October 24th. Gaming influencers from the YouTube channels, AkaFuji Slots and Kuri Slots, were the first in the world to play this new game, with Akafuji hitting the FIRST hand pay within minutes!

Kenji Hall, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino’s Chief Operation Officer of Gaming, believes guests will enjoy seeing the well-known movie and video game come to life, while having the chance to win big.

"With over 7,000 slots, Yaamava' is known for bringing the most popular, cutting-edge games to our guests," said Hall. "With this world premiere, we are bringing thrills and chills just in time for Halloween with this Resident Evil Vendetta game!”

On Sunday, October 30, 200 invited guests had the chance to play the new slot machine with several complimentary pulls, plus the chance to meet Boris Kodjoe, star of “Resident Evil: Afterlife”. Zombie actors wandered the casino floor, adding a little Halloween fun for guests to enjoy

Link to B-roll: https://vimeo.com/765776092/8eb1c105e2

About Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is Southern California’s newest luxury resort featuring a 17-floor hotel tower with 432 guest rooms and spacious suites, an elevated pool deck experience, a lavish full-service spa and salon and convenient 24-hour in-room dining. Millions of visitors each year will now be able to enjoy a premier “stay and play” experience with a brand-new state of the art entertainment venue, more than 7,000 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, incredible entertainment, a full array of dining options, multiple bars and lounges, luxe retail shops and a generous player’s reward program.

The San Manuel Entertainment Authority (“SMEA”) wholly owns and operates Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. Located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles in the city of Highland, Calif., the casino resort offers sweeping views of the San Bernardino Mountains. In 2021, San Manuel Casino and San Manuel Tribal Government Operations were certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the global authority on workplace culture.

For more information on Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, visit www.yaamava.com follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is located at 777 San Manuel Blvd, Highland, Calif. 92346. Telephone 800-359-2464.

About Sega Sammy Creation Inc.

SEGA SAMMY CREATION INC. is a Japan-based company established in June 2013. The company opened its U.S. facility in Nevada October of 2018. We manufacture exciting and never-before-seen gaming machines by utilizing the diverse resources from the SEGA SAMMY GROUP. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

