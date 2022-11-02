English Finnish

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

02.11.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 02.11.2022





Date 02.11.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 17,800 Average price/share 47.6728 EUR Highest price/share 47.9600 EUR Lowest price/share 47.4400 EUR Total price 848,575.84 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 02.11.2022:

ORNBV 904,032

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)





Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment