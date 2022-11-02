Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 02.11.2022

| Source: Orion Oyj Orion Oyj

Espoo, FINLAND

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

 

02.11.2022 at 18:30

 

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 02.11.2022


 

Date02.11.2022 
Exchange transaction Buy 
Share classORNBV 
Amount17,800  
Average price/share47.6728EUR
Highest price/share47.9600EUR
Lowest price/share47.4400EUR
Total price848,575.84 EUR
   

 

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 02.11.2022:

 ORNBV 904,032 

 

 

On behalf of Orion Corporation

 

 

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 


 

Antti Salakka        Janne Tiihonen

 

 

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

 

Attachment


Attachments

ORION SBB 02112022