ATB Investment Management Inc. announces the addition of Picton Mahoney Asset Management as Sub-advisor to certain Funds

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATB Investment Management Inc. (“ATBIM”) today announced that, effective on November 1, 2022, Picton Mahoney Asset Management will be appointed as sub-advisor for Compass Conservative Balanced Portfolio, Compass Balanced Portfolio, Compass Balanced Growth Portfolio, Compass Growth Portfolio, Compass Maximum Growth Portfolio and ATBIS Canadian Equity Pool (collectively, the “Funds”). There will be no changes to the investment objectives or strategies of the Funds.



About ATB Investment Management Inc.

ATB Investment Management Inc. manages the Compass Portfolios and is the asset management division for ATB Wealth. For more information, please visit atb.com and compassportfolios.com. ATB Investment Management Inc., ATB Securities Inc. (Member, Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada; Member, Canadian Investor Protection Fund) and ATB Insurance Advisors Inc. are wholly owned subsidiaries of ATB Financial and are licensed users of the trade name ATB Wealth.

About ATB Financial

With $59.0 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution that is a catalyst for economic growth in our province. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times. Today, ATB Financial’s more than 5,000 team members love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 815,000 clients through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and our digital banking options.

Disclosure

Commissions such as trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the offering documents before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.