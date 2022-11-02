New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Upstream Bioprocessing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033199/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cell Culture, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.7% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Media Preparation segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR
The Upstream Bioprocessing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.
Cell Separation Segment to Record 14.1% CAGR
In the global Cell Separation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
AGC Biologics
Applikon Biotechnology
Biotech Labs Pvt. Ltd.
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
CellGenix GmbH
Corning, Inc.
Danaher
Eppendorf AG
GE Healthcare
Lonza Group AG
Merck KGaA
Patheon N.V
PBS Biotech, Inc.
Samsung Biologics
Sartorius AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Upstream Bioprocessing estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.
